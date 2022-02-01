Tuesday night was a long time coming for the Gloucester boys basketball team.
The Fishermen entered their Northeastern Conference Lynch Division clash with Saugus riding a six game losing streak, all six losses coming after the calendar changed over to 2021. On Tuesday, however, the team was able to pull one out, leading wire-to-wire and closing out a solid Sachems team to the tune of a 60-48 win at the Smith Field House.
“We needed this one. It feels like so long now since we gotten one but it was big to get back on track tonight,” Gloucester head coach Adam Philpott said. “These stretches can wear on you but the kids deserve the credit. They bring it every day in practice and they bought in tonight.”
Tuesday’s win showed off the improvements Gloucester has made from earlier in the season.
Defensive intensity was at times a problem for the team, but not on Tuesday night as the Fishermen were excellent on the defensive end of the floor for all four quarters. Gloucester won the turnover battle and was able to keep Saugus’ most dangerous scorer, lengthy center Tyrone Manderson, to only eight points thanks to the paint defense from Nate Montagnino and Zach Oliver.
“We showed what kind of caliber a defensive team we can be,” Philpott said. “We weren’t sure we could be a pressure team like we were tonight because that intensity wasn’t always there but tonight we came to play. That pressure led to some turnovers and baskets for us.”
Gloucester has also had some trouble against a full court press this season, but did a good job containing that kind of defense when Saugus ramped up the pressure.
The Fishermen led the entire way with the Sachems going to the press in the second half to speed up the game. While Saugus found some success, cutting the Gloucester lead to five points (48-43) late in the fourth, Gloucester was able to take good enough care of the ball to not only hold of Saugus, but pull away with a 12-5 run to finish off the game.
“I think this showed the maturity we’ve developed,” Philpott said. “Early in the season we’d build those leads and the game would speed up. I think the game is starting to slow down for them, they saw the floor well tonight and handled the press. Saugus is a good team we just knocked down enough shots and got the stops when we needed them.”
Philpott also got a balanced scoring attack out of his squad on Tuesday night. Senior Byron Thomas led the way with 15 points with juniors Adam Borowick (14 points) and Montagnino (12 points, 12 rebounds) also chipping in.
That spread out scoring effort saw Gloucester take command early, taking a 31-17 lead into the break. Saugus, however, stepped it up defensively in the second half and threatened to get close, but both Thomas and Borowick knocked down big three-pointers in the third to bring Gloucester into the fourth with a 41-29 lead.
Saugus again made a push in the fourth, getting within five. But Borowick again knocked down a big three to put Gloucester back up by eight (51-43) and help them pull away for the win.
“Borowick has been hitting big shots for us all year,” Philpott said. “He’s confident and not afraid of the moment. It’s easy to defer to Byron or Zach on this team but he wants the ball in those moments and he came up big tonight.”
Gloucester will be looking to put together a win streak on Friday when Salem visits the Smith Field House (7 p.m.).
Gloucester 60, Saugus 48
at Smith Field House, Gloucester
Saugus 11 6 12 19 — 48
Gloucester 20 11 10 19 — 60
Saugus: Ryan Mabee 6-4-16, Jeury Barbosa 3-3-9, Tyrone Manderson 3-2-8, Ben Tapia-Gately 3-0-6, Mark MacEachern 2-0-4, Danny Shea 1-0-3, Ryan Anderson 1-0-2.
Gloucester: Byron Thomas 5-1-15, Adam Borowick 5-0-14, Nate Montagnino 5-2-12, Jack Patten 3-0-7, Zach Oliver 1-5-7, P.J. Zappa 1-0-3, Brady Sullivan 1-0-2.
3-Pointers: S, Shea; G, Borowick 4, Thomas 3, Patten, Zappa.
Halftime: 31-17 Gloucester