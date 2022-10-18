After losing to Gloucester by three goals earlier in the season, the Marblehead boys soccer team switched up its approach in Tuesday’s second meeting between the two squads.
The Magicians lost the physical battle to the Fishermen the first time around. On Tuesday, however, Marblehead was the more physical team, winning 50-50 balls to set the tone early and eventually ride out a 2-1 win at Newell Stadium.
“We got outworked and (Marblehead) was more physical today,” said Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto, whose team drops to 11-4 on the season. “Marblehead came to play, they were the more desperate team today and they played like it. We need to play with that same urgency moving forward.”
The win moves Marblehead to 8-4-2 on the season and clinches a State Tournament berth. Head coach Elmer Magana was quick to credit his team for the adjustments made.
“They beat us handily last time and they were more physical than us so we really focused on being the more physical team today,” Magna said. “Gloucester is such a dangerous team that can turn things around on you quickly. We did a great job winning those 50-50 balls, especially in the air, to keep them from generating too many chances.”
The Magicians opened up the scoring just four minutes in when Matt Sherf got some room from distances and blasted a shot under the crossbar for a 1-0 lead. Gloucester, however, had an answer just one minute later when Gino Tripoli scored on a pass from Brendan Anderton to tie the score at 1-1 just five minutes in.
That was the last time Gloucester would find the net as the Marblehead defense bottled up the high powered offense in the first half, holding the Fishermen to just three shots on goal while carrying the play territorially.
The Magicians got what turned out to be the game winner in the 17th minute on another shot from distance, this time T.J. Kelly delivered a perfectly placed shot with some room to shoot just outside the box for a 2-1 Marblehead lead, where it stood until the finish.
“They really outworked us in the first half, they come out and won the 50-50’s against us and didn’t give us any room at all,” Marnoto said. “We just couldn’t get going.”
The Fishermen turned things around a bit in the second half, carrying the play territorially while picking up the aggression in a push for the game tying goal. Gloucester had a few solid chances but the Marblehead defense was again up to the task, keeping Gloucester off the scoreboard in the final 75 minutes of play to earn the win.
“In the second half we adjusted,” Marnoto said. “We had them on their heels more and forced them to take a timeout. But they played strong team defense and we just couldn’t finish.”
Gloucester is back in action on Thursday at Winthrop (5 p.m.).