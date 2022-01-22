Saturday night's Northeastern Conference Dunn Division contest between Gloucester and Danvers saw one team gain a significant edge in each period.
Fortunately for the host Fishermen, they were the superior team for two of those three periods and were able to hold off a late Falcons push, never putting the result in doubt en route to a 4-2 win at Talbot Rink.
"I was very pleased with the first two periods," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "The entire team was good in every facet. We got a little sloppy in the third but we answered the bell against a hard nosed team that plays with a lot of emotion. It was a great team win."
The Fishermen (9-2) had it going 5-on-5 and on special teams in the opening 30 minutes, scoring a power play and a short handed goal while successfully killing off four penalties, three in the opening frame. Ryan Frates powered the Gloucester defense with partner Robbie Schuster, while Colby Jewell drew praise for his play on the penalty kill while playing shifts at both forward and defense.
"We were outstanding on the penalty kill," Geary said. "Structurally we were good and we made good decisions."
Gloucester opened the scoring just under six minutes into the opening frame when Tim Marrone stole the puck in the neutral zone and hit Emerson Marshall behind the defense. Marshall finished with a forehand shot on the breakaway for a 1-0 Fishermen lead. In the final minute of the frame Marshall got another breakaway chance, this time short handed after blocking a shot from the point and this time going with the backhand finish to give his team a 2-0 lead after one.
Marshall completed the hat trick early in the third to give Gloucester a 3-0 lead, this time creeping in the back door from the left point and one-timing a centering pass from Jack Costanzo on the right wall. Costanzo extended that lead to 4-0 in the last two minutes of the second, going coast-to-coast on the power play, finishing 5-hole after blowing through the defense inside the blue line for a partial breakaway.
"I thought our structure in our zone was pretty good, it was a few breakouts that beat us," Danvers head coach Kevin Fessette said. "That's a very talented team and that speed gave us some problems."
For the second game in a row, Gloucester showed off a different line combination that saw Geary throw out his five top forwards, Marshall, Costanzo, Jewell, Brett Cunningham and Joseph Orlando, with two forwards playing defense. That formation led to seven unanswered goals in last Wednesday's win over Triton and the line scored two of Gloucester's three goals with five skaters on the ice on Saturday.
In the third period, Danvers (6-4-1) started to tilt the ice in its favor. The Falcons got on the board 4:17 into the final frame when Jake Ryan's shot rang off the crossbar and bounced off the shin pads of Aidan Lanphere and in to cut the Fishermen lead to 4-1.
Just over two minutes later the Falcons got another goal back as Ty Langlais won a battle on the right wall and scored from a tough angle on the right circle to make it 4-2.
The Fishermen defense, however, held strong along with goalie Nick Tarantino, who made 21 saves including two big ones in the third to keep his team ahead by a pair of goals.
"I thought in the third we got a little undisciplined with our shift length and fatigue was a factor," Geary said. "It's a tough line because we have a lot of talented offensive players and I want them to play offense. But sometimes holding back a little and shoring up the defense is the way to go. We're going to strap on the blades and get ready for some wind sprints at practice this week."
The Fishermen are back in action against a red hot Marblehead squad that has won five straight games on Wednesday at Talbot Rink (6 p.m.).
Gloucester 4, Danvers 2
at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Danvers 0,0,2| 2
Gloucester 2,2,0| 4
1st Period: G, Emerson Marshall (Tim Marrone) 5:52; G, Marshall (un.) shg, 14:38.
2nd Period: G, Marshall (Jack Costanzo, Brett Cunningham) 10:52; G, Costanzo (un.) ppg, 13:11.
3rd Period: D, Aidan Lanphere (Jake Ryan, Jimmy Thibodeau) 4:17; D, Ty Langlais (un.) 6:33.
Saves: D, Brayden Holt 18; G, Nick Tarantino 21.
Records: D, 6-4-1; G, 9-2.