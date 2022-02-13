The Gloucester boys hockey team came into Saturday night's game against Winthrop at Talbot Rink with revenge on its mind.
The always scrappy Vikings, a team hovering around the .500 mark, handed the Fishermen one of their worst defeats of the season last month, a 3-1 setback in Winthrop where the Vikings held them to their lowest goal total of the season.
In the first meeting, Winthrop frustrated Gloucester with a perfectly executed neutral zone trap, where all five players clog up the neutral zone and hang back in between the blue lines. On Saturday, Gloucester adjusted in a big way, finding more room to maneuver the neutral zone on the more spacious Talbot Rink ice and exploding for six goals in an eight minute span during the first and second periods to pick up a convincing 6-2 victory.
The win moves Gloucester to 11-4 on the season and snaps a two-game losing streak.
"(Winthrop) plays an unusual forecheck for the high school level and they play it very well so you always have to be aware of it," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "We had a little more room to operate on our home ice and we practiced a lot against it this week. We were able to utilize our speed more this time around."
The contest started off in a similar fashion to the first meeting. Gloucester had a few near misses early and Winthrop hung in there, eventually taking a 1-0 lead with 3:16 to go in the opening frame when Michael Holgorson scored from the slot after Gloucester had trouble clearing its own zone.
After the Fishermen fell behind, the game took on a much different tone as the home team finished off the opening period with a flurry of three goals in a 47 second span to totally take control of the game.
Gloucester's momentum started with some puck luck as Jack Costanzo blew threw the defense going end to end, eventually chipping the puck towards goal from the right circle only to see it bounce off the leg of a Vikings defenseman and into the net for a 1-0 lead.
The Fishermen took the lead for good just 34 seconds later when Emerson Marshall put home a rebound for a 2-1 lead. Gloucester struck again 13 seconds later when Jack Delaney scored what ended up being the game-winning-goal on a one-timer from the right circle on a perfect centering pass from Cade Cooper to take a 3-1 lead after one.
Gloucester kept that momentum going into the second as Marshall scored another rebound goal just under two minutes into the middle frame off a shot from Joe Orlando to make it 4-1. Delaney made it 5-1 two-and-a-half minutes later, scoring on a rebound off of a Costanzo shot to make it 5-1. Aidan Donald then capped off a run of six goals in eight minutes when he banked one in off the goalie's leg on a rush down the left wing to make it 6-1.
"We really wore them down with our speed," Geary said. "When we dumped the puck and made them chase we tired them out and it led to that goal scoring flurry."
Peter Silverman scored for Winthrop to cut the deficit to 6-2 and the teams skated to a scoreless stalemate in the third. The third period, however, got a little chippy as the teams were hit for a combined seven penalties including three for after the whistle antics.
Fortunately, Gloucester was 2-for-2 on the penalty kill in the third with the second kill abbreviated thanks to a Winthrop penalty. Geary is hoping his team can clean up that aspect of Saturday's win when the team returns to the ice for its biggest challenge of the season at Boston College High School on Monday at UMass Boston (6:45 p.m.).
"We showed some good emotions tonight and we showed some bad emotions," Geary said. "I thought in the third period we got away from our team plan and we needed to show better character. We got sucked into too many situations and to win against teams like B.C. High or in the tournament, we can't be doing stuff like that. It was a solid win, it's always great to take two points against a good team like Winthrop, but that's an area we really need to work on and improve quickly."
Gloucester 6, Winthrop 2
at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Gloucester 3;3;0| 6
Winthrop 1;1;0| 2
1st Period: W, Michael Holgorson (Nate Evangalista, Robert Noonan) 11:44; G, Jack Costanzo (Jack Delaney) 12:40; G, Emerson Marshall (Costanzo, Frates) 13:14; G, Delaney (Cade Cooper, Colby Jewell) 13:27.
2nd Period: G, Marshall (Joseph Orlando) 1:54; G, Delaney (Costanzo, Brett Cunningham) 4:30; G, Aidan Donald (un.) 5:50; W, Peter Silverman (Jack Hughes) 14:42.
3rd Period: No scoring.
Saves: W, Anthony Indrisano, 16, Nico Babine 9; G, Nick Tarantino 17.
Records: W, 6-8-1; G, 11-4.