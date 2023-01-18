It may have been a bit scary in the waning minutes, but the Gloucester boys hockey team picked up one of its biggest wins of the season and continues to roll.
After surviving a late onslaught where Woburn nearly erased a three-goal deficit in the third, the Fishermen moved above the .500 mark for the first time this season on Wednesday night with a pulse-pounding, 5-4 win at Talbot Rink.
"Outside of the heart attack finish it was a really solid game for us and a good win," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "We moved the puck well again tonight and our neutral zone play continues to be strong."
With the win, Gloucester moves to 5-4-1 on the season and is 2-0-1 in its last three games, all against quality opposition in Woburn, Winthrop and Masconomet.
The Fishermen looked like they had Wednesday's game all but wrapped up early in the third when Joseph Orlando's shot picked the top left corner of the goal for a 5-2 lead with 12:27 to go. It was Orlando's second goal in a 92 second span early in the third as he jumped in the rush as the trailer and put home a pass from Brett Cunningham just a minute into the final period to build a two-goal advantage.
Woburn, however, would not go away quietly. The visitors started to pick up the aggression in the final 10 minutes, finally cutting into the lead with 2:58 to go on a Jack Lee goal with their net empty. Lee would find the back of the net again with an extra skater on the ice and 20 seconds to go and Woburn had two quality chances in the final 10 seconds, but Gloucester goalie Nick Tarantino turned away the potential tying bids.
"We lost our composure there and it started long before the goals," Geary said. "We were skating in loops and not finishing our checks. That's a dangerous team and when you're playing like that you're inviting them back in it."
Tarantino was on his game all night but was at his best late in the game when Woburn was carrying play. The junior made 16 of his 28 saves in the third period with the majority of them coming in the final 10 minutes. He turned away two shots from just outside his crease in the final seconds. His best save came just before the first period buzzer when Woburn worked a perfectly executed 2-on-1 break only to have Tarantino take a goal away with a sprawling glove save.
"He made about eight goal saving stops," Geary said of his netminder. "He was spectacular for us tonight, won the game for us."
Gloucester got things started just 30 seconds in on a Colby Jewell goal from Nick White. Woburn tied it up with 2:15 to go in the opening frame but the Fishermen got the lead back just 63 seconds later with a power play goal from Jewell on another pass from Nick White.
Woburn tied it eight minutes into the second on a 5-on-3 goal from Jackson Powers, but Gloucester again had a quick answer. Just over a minute later Brett Cunningham intercepted a clear attempt from the goalie, who chased down a puck well out of his crease to prevent a Jewell breakaway, and shot it into the open net to make it 3-2, where it stood after two.
The Fishermen are back in Northeastern Conference action on Saturday against Danvers at Endicott College's Bourque Arena (5:30 p.m.).
Gloucester 5, Woburn 4
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Woburn 1;1;2 |4
Gloucester 2;1;2 |5
1st Period: G, Colby Jewell (Nick White) :30; W, Jack McEleney (Darby Ciavardore, Hayden LaPrade) 12:45; G, Jewell (Nick White, Derek Ellms) ppg, 8:59.
2nd Period: W, Jackson Powers (Derek Santullo) ppg, 7:52; G, Brett Cunningham (un.) 8:59.
3rd Period: G, Joseph Orlando (Brett Cunningham, Colby Jewell) 1:01; G, Orlando (Drew White) 2:33; W, Jack Lee (McEleney); W, Lee (McEleney, Danny DeFeo) 14:41.
Saves: W, Logan Roderick 20; G, Nick Tarantino 28.
Records: W, 5-4; G, 5-4-1.