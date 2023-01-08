The Gloucester boys hockey team picked up its biggest win of the season on Saturday. The Fishermen traveled to the Haverhill Valley forum to take on a Masconomet team that has had their number in recent years.
In a back-and-forth battle, Colby Jewell's hat trick led Gloucester to a 4-2 win. With the win Gloucester improves to 4-4 on the season, 2-1 in Northeastern Conference action.
The win also snaps a seven-game losing streak to Masconomet dating back to 2010 and was Gloucester's first win over the Chieftains since 1998 in the Division 2 North Finals.
"It was a great team effort up and down the lineup," said Gloucester head coach Derek Geary, whose team has now won three of its last four. "We're starting to discover our strength which is team speed. We may not have the same offensive punch that we did last season but we are still one of the fastest teams around. We've been more aggressive with our forecheck and we're moving the puck quicker which has really helped utilize our speed more."
It was a back-and-forth contest with the teams tied 2-2 in the third after a game-tying tally from Masco early in the frame. Gloucester would get the game winner on Jewell's third goal of the night with just under five minutes to play, putting home a pass from Joseph Orlando on the rush for a 3-2 lead.
Brett Cunningham added an empty net goal in the final minute to preserve the 4-2 win.
"This was big for us because it showed how much the team is maturing," Geary said. "Just last week we lost a 2-1 lead against Lynnfield and didn't respond as well. This time we were a lot more confident and showed the composure needed in a close game. It was a very promising development."
Jewell got the Fishermen going with a first period goal on a wrist shot in the slot off a pass from Nick White to make it 1-0 after one. Masconomet tied it up early in the second on a face-off play but Jewell again answered with a goal on a rush up the left wing for a 2-1 Fishermen lead after one.
"Jewell has really started to show his speed and quick release the last few games," Geary said. "He's moved over to wing, it's really allowed him to make some plays on the outside and he's finding his range as a scorer."
Joseph Orlando and Derek Ellms led the way for Gloucester defensively with Orlando notching two assists and Ellms one assist. The line of Colby Warren, Brady Salah and Drew White also had a good game on both ends of the ice.
Gloucester returns to action on Wednesday with another big NEC Dunn clash as Winthrop visits Talbot Rink (6 p.m.).