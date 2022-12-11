The Gloucester boys hockey team was staring at a potentially bitter defeat late in Saturday's season opener at Concord-Carlisle.
The Fishermen controlled the action all night five-on-five, but some untimely penalties and squandered chances saw the host Patriots leading by a goal with under two minutes to play. Gloucester, however, would rally to turn a potentially tough loss into a thrilling victory with Colby Jewell scoring in the final 90 seconds of regulation and Drew White notching the game winner with less than a minute to go in overtime for a 3-2 win.
"This win was all about the team," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "This was one of the most comprehensive wins we've had in a while in terms of everyone contributing. I was really thrilled for the boys to rally the way they did."
Trailing 2-1 late in the third, Concord-Carlise was hit with a too many men on the ice penalty and Gloucester capitalized on the power play. Jewell stung a one-timer from the blue line on a pass from Charlie Terelak to tie the game at two and send it into overtime.
The five-minute, four-on-four overtime session was back and forth with both teams earning some chances, but it was Gloucester that came out on top with a strong sequence. Drew White put home a perfect centering pass from twin brother Nick White with a backhand finish for the win.
"That was a nice, patient finish," Geary said. "The overtime was electric. It was a bit of a back-and-forth chess match and the White twins made a great play to win it."
The Fishermen took a 1-0 lead with Giacomo Martell's first varsity goal off a rebound. Concord-Carlise, however, hung around and weathered the storm with Gloucester failing to cash in on some quality chances while taking ill timed penalties.
The Patriots tied it up with a power play goal and then took the lead in the third with an effort goal on a battle in front of the Gloucester net.
"We took some undisciplined penalties, some after the whistle stuff and let them hang around," Geary said. "That's something we will need to nip in the bud immediately."
Geary was quick to praise the play of goalie Nick Tarantino, who didn't face a ton of shots five-on-five but came up big when Gloucester was on the penalty kill. Chris LoJacono and Will Lowthers led the way for Gloucester defensively. The line of Cade Cooper, Jackson Hakes and Chris Karvelas also played well in big situations.
"There were lots of unsung heroes," Geary said. "We played four lines and I liked the hustle I saw from all four of them. The defense turned in a gutsy effort too with only five guys available."
The Fishermen return to action on Wednesday for their home opener and Northeastern Conference opener against Marblehead (6 p.m.).