The Gloucester boys hockey team did something it had not done in 17 years on Wednesday night at the Talbot Rink.
With a 7-3 win over Marblehead, Gloucester picks up its third win this season over its rival and sweeps the season series for the first time since the 2004-05 season. The Fishermen played the Magicians twice in a season every year since 2010 and the Magicians took at least a point or a win from Gloucester in each of the previous 12 seasons. Heading into this season, Gloucester had not beaten Marblehead since the 2017-18 season but now has a three-game win streak in the series.
“It’s tough to beat a team three times in a single season, that’s something to be proud of,” Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. “They’re a great program, well coached, a lot of character and always scrappy. They were scrappy again tonight and gave us some trouble but I was really impressed with the way we finished in the third period.”
The 7-3 final does not tell the story of how competitive the game was as Gloucester held a 4-3 lead until scoring three times in the final six minutes to move to 10-2 on the season. The Magicians, on the other hand, had a five-game unbeaten streak snapped and drop to 4-5-1.
“We played good and did exactly what we needed to going into the third,” Marblehead coach Chris Wells said. “We got to within a goal and we had pressure on them then the last six minutes we let up a short handed goal, hung our heads a little bit and they just took it to us down the stretch. It was frustrating because we played well and worked so hard. We just got two-and-a-half good periods instead of the three we needed to play against a team with firepower like that.”
Gloucester had a 4-2 lead heading into the third period, but Marblehead got some momentum back early in the frame. Chris Locke made it a one-goal game when he forced a turnover in the offensive zone and finished on a backhand tuck to cut the deficit to 4-3.
There was controversy a short time later as the Magicians thought they had the score tied just over two minutes later with a goal from the slot that looked like it clearly crossed the goal line. But no goal sign was signaled and Gloucester turned it into an odd man rush, that was turned aside by goalie Griffin Winter, after Marblehead started to celebrate what they thought was a goal.
“That was a tough break, I was told neither referee saw the puck go in,” Wells said. “But sometimes you catch tough breaks and you have to move on from it. It’s just a tough one when a shot almost goes all the way into the back of the net and it’s disallowed.”
The Magicians went on the power play with just over 10 minutes to play in the contest looking to continue the momentum and tie the game, but instead Gloucester added an insurance goal. Jack Costanzo intercepted an outlet pass just outside the Magicians blue line and broke in alone with a burst of speed, scoring in close for a 5-3 Gloucester lead with 5:57 to go.
That goal seemed to spark the Fishermen as they got two more in the final four minutes.
Drew White and Joseph Orlando combined to make it 6-3 with Orlando putting home a perfect feed from White on a 2-on-1 break with 4:15 to go. Colby Jewell capped the scoring at 7-3 with a power play goal with 1:55 left becoming the seventh different goal scorer on the night for Gloucester.
“I thought we really showed a lot of character late in the third,” Geary said. “We got the secondary scoring we needed tonight and that short handed goal really got the team going.”
Gloucester opened up the scoring in the middle of the opening frame when Jack Delaney, playing his first game after missing the previous nine with a shoulder injury, scored from the right circle on a 3-on-2 break to make it 1-0. But Marblehead answered less than three minutes later with Hogan Sedky going top shelf from the left circle to make it 1-1, where it stood after one period of play.
Emerson Marshall gave Gloucester the lead back early in the second and Aidan Donald made it 3-1 in the middle of the frame with a nice net crash, putting home a rebound after Costanzo’s breakaway bid was stopped. But Marblehead again had an answer as Lyndan Dyer snuck behind the Gloucester defense, which got caught too deep in the Marblehead zone, and scored on a breakaway to make it 3-2.
The Fishermen, however, left the period with momentum as Brett Cunningham banked one in off the back of the goalie’s leg from behind the goal line to make it 4-2 after two.
“We did a good job responding tonight,” Geary said. “Marblehead worked hard and made it scary for us a couple of times but we never let it get too scary and always had an answer when they got within a goal.”
The Fishermen were scheduled to play Woburn on Saturday at Talbot Rink but that game has already been postponed due to the weekend weather forecast. That means Gloucester will not be back in action until Saturday, February 5 at Masconomet (6:20 p.m.). Marblehead is back in action on Monday at Haverhill (7 p.m.).
Gloucester 7, Marblehead 3
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Marblehead 1;1;1| 3
Gloucester 1;3;3| 7
1st Period: G, Jack Delaney (Jack Costanzo) 7:46; M, Hogan Sedky (Connor Jalbert) 10:00.
2nd Period: G, Emerson Marshall (Delaney) 2:22; G, Aidan Donald (Costanzo) 7:36; M, Lyndan Dyer (Sedky) 9:08; G, Brett Cunningham (Marshall) 12:23.
3rd Period: M, Chris Locke (un.) 5:03; G, Costanzo (un.) shg, 9:03; G, Joseph Orlando (Drew White) 10:45; G, Colby Jewell (Costanzo) ppg, 13:05.
Saves: M, Griffin Winter 21; G, Nick Tarantino 19.
Records: M, 4-5-1; G, 10-2.