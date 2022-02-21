The first time the Gloucester boys hockey team played Woburn, it was hit with its most disappointing loss of the season, an overtime setback where it squandered a late lead.
On Monday at Talbot Rink in the rematch, Gloucester turned the tables on its Division 1 counterpart, controlling the game from start-to-finish in a complete performance, taking a 4-2 victory.
"We thought we gave it away the first time we played them so it was nice to come back and get a really good win tonight," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "That's a physical, defensive-minded team and we really did a good job utilizing our speed. We moved the puck well and we moved it fast."
Gloucester never trailed on Monday afternoon and took the lead for good 5:46 into the opening frame when Brett Cunningham tucked home a backhand shot, making a move from right post to left, for a 1-0 edge. That lead grew to 2-0 just under four minutes later when Emerson Marshall picked the top right corner from the top of the right circle for a 2-0 edge.
The Fishermen played well with the lead, moving the puck well through the neutral zone and protecting their own end with strong defensive play from the core of Ryan Frates, Robbie Schuster, Tim Marrone, Derek Ellms, Chris LoJacono and James Sanfilippo. The Gloucester defense limited Woburn's chances in the first two periods.
Drew White gave Gloucester a 3-0 lead early in the second, stuffing a Jack Costanzo pass inside the right post.
"We really took it to them offensively in the first two periods," Geary said. "We really did a good job using our speed and passing to our advantage. Woburn is a Division 1 team that does not allow a lot of goals but we really earned our chances."
Gloucester was hit with a rash of penalties in the third period, which led to the Tanners controlling the majority of the action.
Ryan Scalesse scored on the power play to cut the Fishermen lead to 3-1. Gloucester, however, took the momentum back less than three minutes later when Ellms' blast from the point was deflected in by Marshall in the low slot to get the lead back to three at 4-1.
Woburn scored another power play goal with 5:30 to lay from Derek Arsenault, but the Fishermen defense and goalie Nick Tarantino (25 saves) held off the Tanners the rest of the way. Tarantino came up big in the third period under pressure on multiple Woburn power play chances, but never let it become a one-goal game.
Gloucester's record now stands at 15-4 with one game remaining on the schedule on Wednesday at home against Lynnfield (6 p.m.). The Fishermen are currently the No. 2 ranked team in Division 2 and are looking to hold onto that spot after a second win over a Division 1 opponent in the last week. State hockey tournament brackets will be released this weekend.
"Every game is big and we have two good teams in our final two games by design," Geary said. "These games get us ready for the postseason. We finish with another big test against a good Lynnfield team."
Gloucester 4, Woburn 2
at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Woburn 0;0;2| 2
Gloucester 2;1;1| 4
1st Period: G, Brett Cunningham (Emerson Marshall) 5:46; G, Marshall (Cunningham, Jack Costanzo) 9:29.
2nd Period: G, Drew White (Costanzo, Colby Jewell) 3:50.
3rd Period: W, Ryan Scalesse (Derek Baccari) ppg, 1:28; G, Marshall (Derek Ellms) 4:21; W, Derek Arsenault (Baccari) ppg, 9:30.
Saves: W, Jeremy Barreto 23; G, Nick Tarantino 25.
Records: W, 9-6-4; G, 15-4.