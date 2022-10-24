The Gloucester boys soccer team knew better than to judge Danvers by its record in Monday night's Northeastern Conference crossover game. The Falcons entered the contest with just four wins, but having played them previously, the Fishermen knew to expect a battle.
Gloucester got just that as Danvers made a highly competitive game of it, but Gloucester was able to hold them off and got a hat trick from Gino Tripoli in a 3-1 win at Newell Stadium.
"It was not a comfortable 3-1 game for sure, this was a real battle," Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto said. "We told the team before the game don't focus on the record, just be ready to play your hardest and they did that. It was a well played game."
The Fishermen (13-4) were once again led by junior striker Gino Tripoli, who set the school's single-season goal scoring mark with a hat trick in Friday's win over Winthrop and followed it up with another hat trick on Monday night to give him 33 goals on the season.
Tripoli opened the scoring in the 20th minute, working a give-and-go with Domenic Paone, and gaining a step on the defense for a 1-0 lead, which Gloucester took into halftime. Tripoli scored again in the 44th minute, again on a pass from Paone, who put got room in the middle of the field and put a pass over the top that Tripoli corralled and beat a defender to break in alone for a 2-0 Gloucester lead.
He capped the scoring in the final minute with Danvers pressing to tie the game late he beat two defenders and the goal keeper, who was playing way up out of the box in an attempt to keep the pressure on the Gloucester goal, for a big insurance goal and a 3-1 win.
"We worked hard on those 50-50 balls, matched their intensity and then we unleashed Gino," Marnoto said. "He's being rewarded for his efforts and he's been on a mission lately. He was taking on two defenders a lot of the night and still got the hat trick."
While Tripoli had a big night, Danvers gave the Fishermen all they could handle. The Falcons would not let Gloucester pull away and played themselves back in the game in the second half, quickly answering Tripoli's second goal with a Bradley Piscatello goal on a shot under the bar from 20 yards out to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Danvers had a few chances to tie it up, but the Gloucester defense held strong for the win.
"We need to get a little tighter in the middle on those long shots," Marnoto said. "They scored one from out there and almost got another one. Other than that we really played well tonight and did a good job holding them off down the stretch."
Leo Vitale led the way for Gloucester on defense as Marnoto credited him for making smart clears from the sweeper back position. Wesdra DaSilva also played well for Gloucester in the midfield.
The Fishermen finish up the regular season on Wednesday at Beverly (4 p.m.).