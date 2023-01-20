The Gloucester boys basketball team came flying out of the gates in Friday's game against Danvers.
The Fishermen opened up a 15-point lead six minutes in with a hot shooting start and an aggressive defense. They looked like they were on their way to an easy victory, but instead they had to grind out a hard fought win. The Falcons got as close as two points at the end of three but never tied it up or took the lead as Gloucester held on for a 59-49 win at the Smith Fieldhouse.
"We got off to a great start then we let them back in it," Gloucester head coach Adam Philpott said. "We didn't play with the same intensity and Danvers kept fighting to make a game out of it. It's great to get a conference win and I love this team and the way they compete, but we have some things we need to clean up."
After Gloucester (7-3) opened up a 20-5 lead, its biggest of the night, with 1:55 to go in the first the Falcons finished up the opening quarter on a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to 22-14. From there it was back and forth with Gloucester's lead hovering between six and 10 points until Danvers (3-8) made a run at the end of the third quarter to make it 38-36 heading into the fourth.
The Fishermen were able to pull away in the waning minutes with improved ball movement and a better job attacking the basket to get to the free throw line. An 8-0 run sparked Charlie Amero three-pointer and an Adam Borowick three-pointer got the lead up to 13 at 55-2 with under two minutes to go, putting the game away.
Nate Montagnino led the way for Gloucester with 29 points and 17 rebounds. The senior big man started strong with 10 points in the first quarter and went on to score 14 of the team's 16 points in the second and third combined, keeping the Fishermen in the lead when they were cold from the field and Danvers was cutting into the deficit.
"We ask a lot of Nate and he delivers," Philpott said. "We kind of go as he goes now. He carried us offensively tonight."
While Montagnino had a big night, Danvers was able to contain Gloucester's supporting cast until the Fishermen started to get their complementary scorers going in the fourth with each of their starting five scoring in the final frame.
The Falcons spread the ball around using several players to stay within striking distance until the final three minutes. Quinton Shairs' 16 points led the way with Arris Xerras and Deryn Lanphere scoring nine points each. Danvers was hit with a tough break in the third quarter when Lanphere left the game with an ankle injury. Danvers hung around for a bit but really missed his scoring touch down the stretch.
Gloucester is back in action with a big NEC game against Salem back at the Smith Fieldhouse (7 p.m.). Danvers also has a conference power on the schedule next as it hosts Peabody on Tuesday (7 p.m.).
Gloucester 59, Danvers 49
at Benjamin A. Smith Fieldhouse, Gloucester
Danvers 14;8;14;13 |49
Gloucester 22;8;8;21 |59
D: Quinton Shairs 5-4-16, Aris Xerras 3-3-9, Deryn Lanphere 3-3-9, Jonathan DiTomaso 2-0-6, Luke Metivier 2-3-5, Logan Metivier 1-0-2, Michael Kasprzak 1-0-2.
G: Nate Montagnino 13-3-29, Adam Borowick 2-4-10, Charlie Amero 3-0-7, Ashton Davis 2-1-6, Brady Sullivan 2-4-6, Brayden Francis 0-1-1.
3-Pointers: D, Shairs 2, DiTomaso 2; G, Borowick 2, Amero, Davis.
Halftime: 30-22 Gloucester
Records: D, 3-8; G, 7-3.