The Northeastern Conference Dunn Division has been tough on the Gloucester boys basketball team this season.
The Fishermen, who reside in the NEC Lynch (Small) Division, finished up their conference schedule on Tuesday against Marblehead and the troubles against the Dunn Division continued. While Gloucester hung around for much of the night, the Magicians eventually pulled away for a 77-58 win at the Smith Fieldhouse. Gloucester finishes up its NEC schedule with one win in five tries against the Dunn Division.
With the loss, Gloucester falls to 9-8 with three regular season games remaining. The Fishermen are right back in action on Wednesday at North Andover (6:30 p.m.).
Marblehead (10-4) had a significant size advantage in Tuesday’s NEC crossover game and used a 43-21 edge on the glass to keep Gloucester at bay. The Fishermen did a good job taking care of the ball — only nine turnovers — but the lack of second chance points and a bunch of points in the paint from Marblehead saw them playing catch-up the entire night.
The Magicians started hot with an 11-2 lead right out of the gates, which turned into a 25-13 lead after one. Gloucester would stay the course in the second and third frames, twice cutting the deficit to seven points — 29-22 and 40-33 — but could not get any closer as the Magicians lead hovered around double-digits all night.
Gloucester found itself trailing 37-28 at the half and 57-42 after three before the Magicians pulled away in the fourth, leading by as much as 22 points (70-48).
Ryan Commoss had a big game in the paint for Marblehead with a team-high 20 points. Isaiah Makor had 16 points and 10 rebounds including a dunk in transition late in the first frame. Nicholas Lemmond had 15 on five three-pointers.
Nate Montagnino and Brady Sullivan led the way for Gloucester with Montagnino’s 21 leading all scorers and Sullivan scoring 13.