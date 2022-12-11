The Gloucester boys basketball team was thrown right into a nail-biter in Sunday's season opener against Pentucket.
With a lot of familiar faces on the roster playing in increased roles, the new regulars for the Fishermen have already proven that they can handle tense situations with a 76-71 win in double overtime at the Smith Fieldhouse.
"It was our first game and there were a lot of things we need to work on but a lot of things we did really well too," Gloucester head coach Adam Philpott said. "We need to cut down on some of our self inflicted wounds but at the same time it was good for a team with a lot of kids seeing increased minutes pull out a win in a tight game. We made a few more plays than they did in overtime, that was the difference."
The Fishermen had some issues with three throws (16 misses) and offensive rebounding early in the contest, but they proved to be resilient as clutch foul shots and offensive rebounds were key in the team's win.
While Gloucester struggled from the line in regulation, they went 15-for-20 from the charity stripe in the two overtime sessions and were able to ice the game from the foul line. Senior captain Adam Borowick (25 points) knocked down six free throws in the extra sessions and had 15 of his 25 points in the overtime frames. Brady Sullivan also knocked down four big free throws in extra time.
Forward Nate Montagnino (game-high 26 points) and Charlie Amero (team-high 10 rebounds) came away with some clutch offensive boards to give Gloucester second chance opportunities while battling for the tie late in regulation and holding onto a lead in the overtimes.
The Fishermen appeared to have the game wrapped up in the first overtime session with a five point lead in the waning seconds. But Pentucket mounted a comeback with five points from Cole Vuylsteke (team-high 25 points) in the final 11.4 seconds of the first OT. First he was fouled shooting a three pointer and knocked down two shots. Max MacDonald corralled the offensive rebound off of the missed third free throw attempt and the Panthers worked it back to Vuylstke, who buried a three from NBA range to send it into a second overtime tied at 62.
Gloucester would come flying out of the gates in the second OT frame with a three-point play from Nate Montagnino and two threes from Borowick to open up a 71-62 lead. Pentucket, however, would again fight back and cut the deficit to three before Borowick hit two more free throws to seal the win.
"We made it harder on ourselves than we needed it to be by being careless with the ball at times but the kids battled through it to get the win," Philpott said. "We got in a little rhythm in the second overtime and held on at the end. Both teams stepped up the defensive intensity and got stops when they needed to but we got Adam a few good looks in overtime and he knocked them down."
It was the Fishermen that jumped out to an early lead, finishing the first frame on an 11-0 to take a 16-6 lead after one. Pentucket, however, controlled the second frame and opened up a 29-25 lead at halftime.
The second half was back and forth with neither team being able to put together sustained runs thanks to strong defense on both ends of the floor. Gloucester trailed 46-43 after three and battled back to tie it up four times in the fourth quarter with a Sullivan floater in the lane tying it up, 55-55 after regulation.
In addition to Borowick and Montagnino's big scoring nights, Ashton Davis chipped in 13 points and drew praise from his coach for his work on the defensive end of the floor. MacDonald had 15 points for Pentucket.
The Fishermen are back in action on Wednesday at Danvers (7 p.m.).
Gloucester 76, Pentucket 71 (2 OT)
at Benjamin A. Smith Fieldhouse, Gloucester
Pentucket 6;23;17;9;7;9 |71
Gloucester 16;9;18;12;7;14 |76
P: Cole Vuylsteke 8-4-25, Max MacDonald 4-7-15, Matt Pippen 4-1-9, Owen Tedeschi 4-0-8, Peter Hart 2-2-4, Dylan Scott 2-0-4, Austin Gagnon 1-0-3, Nick Yassmine 1-0-3.
G: Nate Montagnino 11-4-26, Adam Borowick 6-9-25, Ashton Davis 5-1-13, Brady Sullivan 2-4-6, Charlie Amero 0-3-3, Brayden Francis 1-0-3.
3-Pointers: P: Vuylsteke 5, Gagnon, Yassmine. G: Borowick 4, Davis 2, Francis.
Halftime: 29-25 Pentucket.