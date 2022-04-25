The Gloucester boys lacrosse team learned a hard lesson in last Saturday's loss to Danvers that it took into Monday's game against Salem.
In their most recent loss, the Fishermen struggled in the face-off circle and, as a result, were hit with their most lopsided defeat of the season. On Monday, Gloucester turned the tables by winning 26 of 27 face-offs over the Witches. The face-off wins led to a big advantage in time of possession for the Fishermen and a 22-0 win at Newell Stadium.
"We had a lot of trouble on the face-offs against Danvers so it was nice to be on the other end today and improve in that area the very next game," said Gloucester head coach Geoff Kennedy, whose team improves to 4-2. "Possession is the name of the game. Winning face-offs goes a long way, especially when you're winning ground ball battles the way we did today too."
That prowess in the face-off circle, led by Tristen Mitchell and Evan Anderson, led to an offensive outburst as Gloucester built a 16-0 lead by halftime and was able to cruise to the win in the second half, emptying the bench and working on their passing game in the third and fourth quarters.
Gloucester's offensive standouts led the charge in Monday's win as senior captain P.J. Zappa had six goals and two assists on the game while fellow senior captain Robbie Schuster had five goals and an assist. Brett Cunningham was the team's leading scorer on the day with three goals and seven assists.
The trio combined to score five of six goals in the opening frame with James Sanfilippo also finding the back of the net to see the Fishermen jump out to a 6-0 lead. The home team put the game away with 10 more goals in the second frame, four of them from Zappa and three more from Schuster to take a commanding 16-0 lead into halftime.
"Those guys got us going on offense today like they have all year," Kennedy said. "It's one thing to gain possession but you have to score to make those possessions count and we did that."
Evan Anderson and Tim Marrone had two goals each on the day with Brady Lattanzi, Haden Hale and Michael Calomo also finding the back of the net to help Gloucester to its second 22-0 win over over the Witches this season.
Gloucester had a quiet day defensively as the ball was down the other end of the field for the vast majority of the game. Goalie Ethan Mahoney had to make only two saves as Gloucester not only controlled face-offs, it forced several turnovers in transition to keep Salem from getting anything going.
The team returns to action on Wednesday at Masconomet (4 p.m.),
"This was a good reset and it'll get us ready for a big game against Masco and Swampscott later this week," Kennedy said. "We moved the ball well, got a lot of players in the game and we converted our chances."