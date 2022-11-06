The Gloucester boys soccer team did just about everything right in Sunday's Division3 Round of 32 game against Norton.
The No. 14 Fishermen had a big territorial advantage, had a sizeable edge in shots on goal and generated more scoring chances in Sunday's postseason opener. Unfortunately, the one thing Gloucester did not do right on Sunday was find the back of the net.
Despite the edge in every other phase of the game, Gloucester hit the post four times in a 1-0 loss to the No. 19 seed at Newell Stadium.
"This one hurts, I thought we played really well and we have nothing to show for it," Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto said. "But it's all about scoring goals. All of the possession and beautiful passes don't mean much if you can't find get the goals."
The Fishermen (13-6) had a 10-3 edge in shots on goal, a 9-2 advantage in corner kicks and had the Lancers (9-9-1) back on their heels for much of the afternoon, especially in the second half.
Norton did not have many quality opportunities but made the most out of its best chance. In the 16th minute, Matthew Cropley got some room to let off a shot from just outside the top right corner of the box and he slid it inside the far post for a 1-0 Lancers edge, an edge they would hold onto for the final 64 minutes of play.
"They made the most of that chance," Marnoto said. "That's a really battled tested team from a great league, the Tri Valley League. They did a good job surviving a game like that and kept their composure under pressure."
Gloucester controlled play in the middle of the field, led by senior captain Yuniel Sanchez-Batis, moving the ball up the wings and generating scoring chances with some strong ball movement in the box. But the bounces just weren't there. Gloucester hit the post three times in the first.
In the second half Gloucester started to press for the tying tally and played the vast majority of the second half in the vicinity of the Norton goal. But the Fishermen hit another post early in the second half and had several other near misses.
Norton goal keeper Luke Ferreira also came up big, his most difficult stop coming in the final five minutes with a diving save inside the right post on a shot from Domenic Paone, who had a good game in the midfield.
The Lancers had Gloucester's leading scorer, Gino Tripoli, facing constant double and even triple teams. While Tripoli was able to find some scoring chances, the Norton defense held strong and kept the ball out of the net.