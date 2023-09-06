GLOUCESTER — It didn’t take long for the Gloucester boys soccer team to impose their will against visiting Salem in Wednesday’s season opening match.
The Fishermen scored three goals in the blink of an eye and pushed the pace from there, ultimately streaking to an impressive 8-0 victory over the Witches at Newell Stadium.
Gino Tripoli scored four times, including a perfectly struck header off a cross from Domenic Paone, who had a pair of goals himself in the win.
Defensively, the Fishermen smothered Salem’s seemingly capable attack, limiting them to just five shots on goal and three total corner kicks.
“I thought we controlled the game really well,” said Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto. “We just wanted to come out and play our game; I wasn’t sure what was going to happen because it’s really a brand new team. But with the good midfield that we have and the good finishers that we have, I had a feeling it was going to be a pretty good start today.”
Paone struck first early in the opening half after Salem keeper Malcolm Edwards, who was terrific throughout, stopped the Fishermen’s first attempt at goal with a beautiful foot save. Tripoli fired one home moments later before Wesdra Silva canned an absolute rocket a few minutes after that.
It was a 5-0 game by halftime, with Tripoli and Paone both adding another tally before intermission.
Salem struggled to find their way defensively all game and were already down a few starting backs which only made things more difficult.
“We have a lot of new guys on defense so we’re trying to figure out some kinks here,” said Salem head coach Padraic Slattery. “I think it’s just communication. Some of the guys are not communicating and not holding the line, so we’re trying to mix and match and hopefully we can sure some things up back there.”
To their credit, the Witches did settle in towards the end of the first half and carried some of that strong play into the final stages of the match. Many of their players displayed some skilled footwork and crisp passing, but the chances at goal were still few and far between for the visitors. Lucas Dias, Ian Souza, Japhet Dijmeli and Brazil native Robson Junio all had their moments in the setback.
On the other end, Gloucester continued to push. Tripoli netted the header to make it 6-0 towards the start of the second half, before Cole Ciolino scored on a cross from Dylan Rochford and Tripoli closed things out with one more goal for good measure.
“We had some good set piece goals; Gino, Domenic and Wes (Silva) really set the tone with the set pieces and some beautiful passing,” said Marnoto. “That’s something we have going for us is we have some finishers on this team and that’s going to keep us in the close games and it’s going to break things open in games like today where it could’ve easily been 1, 2 or 3-0 rather than 8-0.”
Defensively, Marnoto was extremely pleased with the play of junior sweeper Marcio Depaula as well as fellow back Benjamin Watts. Matheus DeFreitas, who switched over to soccer after playing football last fall, also turned in some excellent minutes defensively. Keepers Stefano Numerosi and Gunner Alves combined for the shutout in net.
For Salem, Edwards finished with a ridiculous 23 saves, doing his best all game to keep the Fishermen attack at bay.
“Malcolm’s a hell of a player, so hopefully we can sure up the defense for him,” said Slattery. “We’d be lost without him; he’s definitely the unsung hero.”