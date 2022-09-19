The season may be only six games old, but the Gloucester boys soccer team has already established itself as the frontrunner in the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division.
With a 7-0 drubbing of Winthrop at Newell Stadium on Monday, the defending NEC Lynch champion Fishermen have now swept the rest of the Lynch Division in their first trip through the conference.
"Our goal this season was to win the Lynch again and we are off to a good start," said Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto, whose team moves to 6-0, all against NEC opposition. "We want to take it a step further and contend for the outright conference championship."
The Fishermen have been an offensive juggernaut in the early going and on Monday it was senior Geremy Palacios that took the game over. The striker had five goals on the afternoon, Gloucester's first five goals of the game, to spark the rout.
Palacios opened the scoring in the seventh minute, putting home a cross from Brendan Anderton on the left wing for a 1-0 lead. He would complete the hat trick by halftime with his second goal coming in the 33rd minute on a pass from Gino Tripoli and his third just a minute later to give the Fishermen a 3-0 lead at the break.
Palacios got two more in the second half with his fourth of the day coming in the 52nd minute with Anderton getting his second assist of the night. He extended the lead to 5-0 a minute later on a rebound.
Domenic Paone made it 6-0 on a pass from Tripoli and then Tripoli found the back of the net to cap the scoring at 7-0.
"We are lucky to have to talented offensive players like Geremy and Gino," Marnoto said. "One of the two has been on in every game. Today it was Geremy that carried us with the goals. We have moved the ball really well so far this season and we are doing a good job playing a defensive game first with everything starting from the back."
The Fishermen also dominated on the other end of the field, allowing just two shots on goal, one in each half as goalies Stefano Numerosi and Gunner Alves combined for the shutout. Leo Vitale led the way for the Gloucester defense at center back, limiting Winthrop's possessions. Gloucester finished off the day with a 24-2 edge in shots on goal and an 8-1 advantage in corner kicks. Midfielder's Kayky Barbosa and Yuniel Sanchez Batis always played well for the Fishermen on both ends of the field.
The Fishermen will be looking to make it seven straight wins when Peabody visits Newell Stadium on Wednesday for a NEC crossover clash (4:30 p.m.).
"Peabody will be a really tough test for us, they're always a good team," Marnoto said. "They are the best team in the conference on set pieces and they have some talented scorers. It's going to come down to who makes fewer mistakes."