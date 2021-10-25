Monday's Northeastern Conference South clash between Gloucester and Marblehead was very much up for grabs through the first 60 minutes.
The teams traded scoring chances, and momentum, with neither team taking control. In the final 20 minutes, however, Gloucester imposed its will and took command of the field.
Powered by a Gino Tripoli goal in the 63rd minute, the Fishermen raced out to three goals in the final 17 minutes of play en route to a 3-0 win at Newell Stadium.
The win, its eighth in a row, moves Gloucester to 13-2-1 on the season while Marblehead is now 7-6-2.
"We know every game is going to be a grind from here on out and we we prepared for that kind of game today," Gloucester senior captain Jack Patten said. "We made the right passes, cleared out the right balls and we all did our jobs. It was a great team win."
It was a defensive struggle for the first three quarters of the contest with both defense keeping the scoring chances at a minimum on both sides. Gloucester had a bit of an edge possession wise and finally broke through as senior captain Aiden Almeida slid a perfect through ball between two Magicians backs and right to Gino Tripoli, who scored the breakaway chance for a 1-0 Gloucester lead.
"Once we got that goal the floodgates opened," Almeida. "We were on the front foot for most of the day but it was 0-0 for a while. Once we connected and scored we really opened it up."
Before Gloucester could pull away, however, it had to fight off one more push from Marblehead. Isaiah Pina delivered Marblehead's best scoring chance of the day just a minute after Tripoli's goal, playing the ball to himself in the box and letting of a hard shot to the right post. But Gloucester keeper Max Sperry was there to make the diving stop and preserve the lead.
"My defense does such a great job in front of me that was really the only tough save I needed to make," said Sperry, a senior captain. "We start with our defense and that builds up into counter attacks."
Those counter attacks ended up helping Gloucester pull away.
In the 72nd minute, with Marblehead adding an extra striker to attempt to generate more chances, Charles King hit Andrew Coelho on the right wing, who had enough room to blast a left-footed shot far post for a 2-0 Fishermen lead.
Coelho added his second goal of the night in stoppage time to put away Gloucester's fourth straight win via shutout.
The Magicians hung around for most of the night and matched Gloucester's scoring chances in the opening 40-minutes while their defense kept a potent offense in check.
"The game was closer than the final score but we just missed on too many chances," Marblehead coach Elmer Magana said. "You have to convert every chance you get against a team like Gloucester because they can score quickly. We had to open it up late and I thought we played really well on defense for most of the night, they just outlasted us."
Both teams have two games remaining in the regular season. Gloucester hosts Beverly on Thursday (6 p.m.) and finish up the regular season at Danvers on Saturday (12:30 p.m.). Marblehead travels to Saugus on Tuesday (6 p.m.) and hosts Masconomet on Thursday in its final regular season game (7 p.m.).