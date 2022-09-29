The Gloucester boys soccer team finished off the first half of the regular season in style on Thursday night against Salem.
The Fishermen dominated play from start to finish, emptied the bench and turned in a shutout in a 5-0 win over the Witches at Newell Stadium. With the victory, Gloucester finishes off the first half of the regular season with a record of 8-1, 7-1 in the Northeastern Conference and 5-0 against the NEC Lynch Division.
Gloucester was led by junior striker Gino Tripoli, who factored in on the first four goals of the night with a hat trick and an assist. He opened up the scoring in the sixth minute, scoring on an empty net after a Yuniel Sanchez Batis shot got past the goalie from distance. Tripoli and Sanchez Batis combined for another goal seven minutes later, this time with Sanchez Batis putting home a pass from Tripoli for a 2-0 Gloucester lead, where it stood at halftime.
The Fishermen opened up the lead with three more goals in the first 12 minutes of the second half. Tripoli got his second of the night on a shot in close for a 3-0 lead and four minutes later put home another pass from Sanchez Batis to complete the hat trick and give Gloucester a 4-0 edge.
Domenic Paone capped off the scoring for Gloucester, from the top of the box after a Tripoli cross deflected off of Wesdra DaSilva and onto the foot of Paone for a 5-0 edge.
The Fishermen also controlled the defensive end of the field with sweeper Leo Vitale and wings Ben Watts and Joao Ferreira holding Salem to no corner kicks and just five shots on goal for the game. Goal keepers Stefano Numerosi and Gunnar Alves combined for the shutout.
Gloucester begins the second half of the regular season on Wednesday at Masconomet (4 p.m.) in a battle of the Northeastern Conference Dunn leader (Masco) and the NEC Lynch leader (Gloucester).