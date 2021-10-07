Thursday’s game was a classic trap game scenario for the Gloucester boys soccer team.
The Fishermen were coming into the game fresh off of a strong performance in a tight loss to Masco on Tuesday and were welcoming Saugus to Newell Stadium, a team they beat by six goals earlier in the season.
In the end, Gloucester did not fall for the trap.
The Fishermen dominated play in all facets of the game en route to a 9-0 win. With the win, Gloucester moves to 6-2 on the season and remains unbeaten in the Northeastern Conference South Division.
“That has been the great thing about the team this year, no trap games,” Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto said. “They came out with the same focus and intensity they always do and played another great team game.”
Although the Fishermen dropped their previous game to Masconomet, a 2-1 setback to one of the most powerful programs in the state, they came out of that game with serious confidence after a highly competitive game.
“We wanted to take the momentum we built against Masco into today’s game and we did that,” said senior goal keeper Max Sperry, who recorded his third shutout of the year in Thursday’s win. “It was one of our best team games of the year and we want to build off of that performance.”
Gloucester certainly did build on the momentum it created against Masco, and it started right away as the home team controlled the action from the jump with four goals in the first 26 minutes then four more goals in the first 16 minutes of the first half to run away with a resounding win.
Senior captain Andrew Coelho led the offensive charge for Gloucester as he factored in on six goals with four goals and two assists on the day.
“It’s nice to be able to score and assist my teammates,” Coelho said. “But this was a total team win. We played well all over the field and did exactly what we needed to do.”
Coelho opened up the scoring 12 minutes in when a pass from Wesdra DaSilva gave him room to let off a shot at the top of the box, and he put it inside the left post for a 1-0 lead.
Just over 10 minutes later Coelho fed Geremy Palacios, who buried a shot from the middle of the box for a 2-0 lead. Less than a minute later, Coelho again hit Palacios, who got a step on the defense and scored his second of the night for a 3-0 Gloucester lead just 23 minutes in.
Coelho added another late in the half to send Gloucester into the break with a 4-0 lead. That goal was set up by Charles King, who had a nice rush up the left wing, drawing the defense before dishing off to Coelho out front.
The Fishermen put things away early in the second half with Aidan Almeida’s shot deflected in off a Saugus back to make it 5-0. Five minutes later, Almeida put home a pass from Palacios to extend the advantage to 6-0.
“We really wanted to come out early in the second half and put it away,” Marnoto said. “We had a big lead but we didn’t want to leave any chance. Our passing was great today to set up just about all of our goals.”
Coelho added two more second half goals and DaSilva, a freshman, notched his first career varsity goal to cap the scoring.
Gloucester has a little rest and returns to action on Wednesday at Marblehead (7 p.m.).