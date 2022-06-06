The Gloucester boys tennis team earned an opening round home match in the Division 3 State Tournament thanks to a balanced lineup with depth.
On Monday against No. 18 North Reading, that balance and depth was on full display as the No. 15 Fishermen controlled the match in a 4-1 win at GHS. With the win, Gloucester advances to the Division 3 Second Round on Thursday at No. 2 Dover-Sherborn (3:30 p.m.).
"Great team win, I thought we played our best overall match of the season," said Gloucester head coach Derek Geary, whose team moves to 13-5. "Now we've earned the right to play the best. (Dover-Sherborn) has been in six of the last seven State Championship matches. It's a great opportunity and we're excited about it."
The match clinching win came at No. 1 doubles as the tandem of Drew White and Cameron Widtfeldt controlled play throughout in a straight set win (6-2, 6-4).
"Drew and Cam played a strong match," Geary said. "They were both able to use their athleticism at the net and impose their will."
Gloucester got a pair of impressive singles wins as well with Andry Payano Sosa setting the tone with a straight set win at the No. 1 spot (6-2, 7-6). Luke McElhenny earned the straight set win at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-1) against a quality North Reading opponent.
"Andry led the way with an electric performance. he was ripping the ball but also playing within his means and was consistent throughout," Geary said. "And Luke had another quiet, solid victory at third singles. He's been our unsung hero all year and was clutch again today."
The Fishermen also picked up the victory at No. 2 doubles with Dominic Paone and Noah Willett also winning in straight sets (6-0, 6-4).
"(Paone) continued his meteoric rise through our program and had some blazing forehands today," Geary said. "Willett was smart and played a great tactical match as well. It was a great win."
Gloucester, the Northeastern Conference Lynch champs, has now reached the second round of the tournament for the second straight year.