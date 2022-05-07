Friday's Northeastern Conference crossover boys tennis match between Gloucester and Swampscott was a case where the final score does not tell the entire story. The Big Blue came away with a 4-1 win at Gloucester High School, but the match was extremely tight with four matches going to a third set.
Gloucester falls to 7-3 with the loss, but head coach Derek Geary was still happy with the way his team performed.
"We were right there and played some high level tennis," Geary said. "It shows how much they've improved over the last year."
Swampscott jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a straight set win at No. 1 doubles, but the other four matches were back-and-forth and decided in a winner-take-all third set.
The No. 2 doubles tandem of Cole Ciolino and Noah Willett picked Gloucester's win, battling back from a 5-7 loss in the first set to go 6-3, 6-3 in the final two sets.
The Fishermen may have been swept in the three singles matches, but all three played well. Andry Payano Sosa took the first set at No. 1 singles, 7-6 and continued to battle a Swampscott's Tate Greenfield in the second and third sets. But the Big Blue's top singles player finished strong winning the second set 6-2 and the third, 6-3.
At No. 2 singles Gloucester's Anders Littman and Swampscott's Charles Schepens split the first two sets with Schepens winning the first, 7-5 and Littman the second, 6-1. Schepens pulled out a 6-3 win in the final set to take the point.
Gloucester's Luke McElhenny and Swampscott's Nick Custer also had a highly competitive match at No. 3 singles. McElhenny dropped the first set, 6-2 but battled back to take the second 6-3 before Custer finished strong with a 6-1 win in the third set.
"Swampscott has a lot of players that play year round tennis and some of our kids who just picked up the sport last year were right with them," Geary said. "It was a tough loss, but Gloucester tennis is on the rise."
The Fishermen, who are currently ranked No. 15 in the Division 3 state tennis rankings, return to the court on Tuesday at Medford (4:15 p.m.).