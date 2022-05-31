The Gloucester boys tennis team earned its second straight Northeastern Conference Lynch Division title this spring with a 12-5 overall record. As a result, the Fishermen were well represented on the conference All-Star team with three players honored by the league.
Gloucester saw No. 1 singles player Andry Payano-Sosa, No. 2 singles player Anders Littman and Drew White, who played mostly No. 1 doubles but also saw singles action, named to the NEC All-Star squad.
Payano-Sosa, a sophomore, took on all comers this spring as Gloucester’s No. 1 singles playing, earning the task of playing the best singles player on the opposing team. His athleticism has seen him hold his own against year-round tennis players from other sports. While his record is only 7-7 on the season, he has been highly competitive against much more experienced players and even beaten a good chunk of them.
“He is a tremendous prospect,” Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. “He routinely hits shots that no one else on our team can make. If he can make progress on his consistency he could be one of the best players in Division 3.”
Littman turned in a tremendous season at No. 2 singles for the Fishermen, posting a record of 12-5, including a 4-1 record playing at the No. 1 spot. Despite the fact that he started playing tennis just two years ago, Littman is as consistent as they come as his losses were even impressive with the vast majority of them coming in three sets. The sophomore is a tough out as he can get to almost any shot the opponent hits his way and return it.
“Anders is the most consistent player on the team,” Geary said. “All of his losses were nip and tuck, three set battles and he also showed the ability to play up at No. 1 singles, including a win over a Rockport player that he lost to earlier in the season. That speaks to his work ethic in practice.”
White, a junior, had a breakout season for Gloucester as he was a regular point scorer in both singles and doubles action. With partner Domini Paone, he formed a doubles tandem that could be dominant. When called upon to play singles, White posted a 4-1 record at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots in the lineup. One of the best raw athletes on the team, White is a versatile player that can excel in any role.
“Drew was our most improved player this year,” Geary said. “He worked extremely hard to improve his serve and forehand to the point that they have both become weapons for him. His progress in tennis has been an important cog for our team and what it has achieved this year.”
The 12-5 Fishermen are now waiting for the Division 3 State Tennis Tournament brackets to be released on Wednesday. Gloucester looks in line to host a first round match as it is currently the No. 15 ranked team in the division.