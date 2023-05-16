With four regular season matches remaining, the Gloucester boys tennis team has already proven its worth this season.
With a 5-0 shutout win over Winthrop on Monday at GHS the Fishermen move to 11-4 on the season. Having already clinched a state tournament berth, the Fishermen are now playing the rest of the way for tournament seeding. Ranked No. 14 in Division 3 in the last MIAA State Rankings, the team is closing in on a first round home state tournament game.
"We're tuning up for the postseason right now and playing some good tennis," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "We've had key wins from every position in big matches this season and it has been great to see this team continue to improve and turn into a formidable opponent against all comers."
Gloucester's depth has been on display all season and it was a big factor once again in Monday's home win.
Juniors Andry Payano-Sosa and Anders Littman are the rocks at the top of the lineup at No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively and both players breezed to straight set wins in Monday's victory. Payano-Sosa has molded himself into one of the most dynamic players in the NEC and a No. 1 singles player that can compete against elite competition. Littman, on the other hand, plays a standout defensive game and wears down his opponents with his ability to return shots that most can not.
"Andry has really stepped into the No. 1 role and has become one of the more exciting players in the conference," Geary said. "And Anders is just so tough to put away. They have been our leaders at the top of the lineup."
Geary has mixed and matched a bit with the rest of the lineup and the results have been there. Luke McElhenny has played most of the season at No. 3 doubles, where he has been a model of consistency, but has also seen time at doubles. While Geary has juggled up the doubles tandems at times, the tandem of Drew White and Domenic Paone has established itself as a more than formidable first doubles team while Cam Widtfeldt, Noah Willett and Cole Ciolino have rotated around the No. 2 doubles team, also turning in consistent results.
In Monday's win McElhenny rolled in straight sets at No. 3 singles as did White and Paone at first doubles and Ciolino at second doubles.
"We have basically been using eight guys for seven spots and that depth has really helped us," Geary said. "This is a tight knit team that has showed steady improvements over the years and now they're on the cusp of taking the next step."
Gloucester could take that next step in the final two weeks of regular season play, with four more matches all against tough competition. The Fishermen have one of their stiffest tests of the season on Wednesday at home against Swampscott (4 p.m.), a perennial NEC power. The Fishermen lost to the Big Blue last week by a score of 4-1 but the match was a lot closer than the score indicates and the Fishermen had a few chances to get back in that match.
From there the team hosts Masconomet under the lights on Thursday (6 p.m.), next Tuesday against Bedford (4 p.m.) and next Wednesday against Rockport (4 p.m.). Bedford is a perennial state powerhouse while Gloucester beat both Masco and Rockport in the first meeting in tight matches that could have gone either way.
"We're having a lot of fun this year, the new courts looks great and we're playing good team tennis," Geary said. "Beating a team like Swampscott would be so big for the program because they're one of the teams that has ruled the NEC for the last 20 years. We've gotten to the point where we can compete in every match, we just need to play our best in the pressure situations and we can't give away any points."