Turnovers were at a premium in Thursday's Thanksgiving Day clash between Gloucester and Danvers. The teams combined for seven turnovers on the day (Gloucester four, Danvers three), but only one team took advantage.
The Falcons found the end zone three times after forcing a turnover while the Fishermen could not find the end zone on their opportunities. As a result, Danvers picked up its program record fourth straight Thanksgiving Day win and fifth straight win over Gloucester, 28-0 at Newell Stadium.
With the win, Danvers finishes up at 5-6 while Gloucester finishes at 4-7.
"Both teams played hard today and I was proud of the way we responded in the big moments," Danvers head coach Ryan Nolan said. "This may not be our best statistical year defensively but we have been good all year getting stops with our backs against the wall. We did a good job of that today after committing turnovers and we were able to take advantage of our chances to score."
For Gloucester, it is the second straight shutout loss on Thanksgiving and the team has not scored an offensive touchdown on Turkey Day since 2017.
"We battled but it's tough when you have two fumbles on the first two drives and they turn them into points," Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor said. "We hung in there defensively, we just didn't take advantage when we forced turnovers."
The decisive plays in the game came in the opening possessions. Gloucester tried a squib kick that kicked off a Danvers lineman and was recovered by the kicking team. But the Fishermen fumbled a few plays later with Jaxson Vogel on the recovery and Danvers turned it into points as quarterback Travis Voisine hit tight end Aris Xerras for a 6-yard touchdown and a 6-0 Danvers lead.
Gloucester again fumbled on its ensuing drive with Kevin Ahearn, who had a late interception to go with his fumble recovery, scooped it up and raced 45-yards to the Fishermen five. The Falcons again made the turnover hurt as Voisine hit Luke Metivier for a 6-yard strike and then ran in the conversion for a 14-0 Falcons lead in the opening frame.
Voisine tossed three touchdown passes and 136 yards on the day and drew praise from his coach.
"Travis made some good throws when we needed it," Nolan said. "He got out of some pressure and found the open man."
The defenses took over from there as the game remained 14-0 until deep into the fourth quarter.
Gloucester had a few chances to get back in the game, driving inside the 25 before turning it over on downs. The Fishermen had their best chance in the third quarter when senior defensive lineman Christian Howell, who had a sack and two fumble recoveries on the day, scooped up a fumble after a strip sack and rumbled more than 40-yards down to the Danvers 16.
"Howell has been such a force for us this year," O'Connor said. "He showed it again today, made some huge plays."
The Gloucester offense, however, could not find the end zone again with the drive stalling in the red zone.
Danvers, on the other hand, was able to stay in control in the second half thanks to the running of junior Owen Gasinowski, who ran for 191 yards, 166 coming in the second half to go along with 85 yards and a touchdown receiving. He hauled in a 12-yard strike from Voisine on a fourth down play to make it 21-0. He then capped the scoring in the final 20 seconds with a three-yard run, which came after an Ahearn pick, to cap the scoring at 28-0.
The Gloucester offense struggled all morning, especially in the second half after quarterback Nick Carey left the game with an injury. The Fishermen had zero yards of offense in the second half and only 66 for the game, picking up just three first downs on the morning, all three coming on the same drive.
Danvers 28, Gloucester 0
at Newell Stadium, Gloucester
Danvers (5-6) 14;0;0;14 |28
Gloucester (4-7) 0;0;0;0 |0
D- Aris Xerras 6 pass from Travis Voisine (kick failed)
D- Luke Metivier 5 pass from Voisine (Voisine run)
D- Owen Gasinowski 12 pass from Voisine (Luca Perez kick)
D- Gasinowski 3 run (Perez kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing- D: Owen Gasinowski 32-191, Travis Voisine 9-10. G: Nick Carey 5-31, Frank DeSisto 16-30, Caleb DeCoste 2-2, Brady Sullivan 1-2, John Gucciardi 1-(-2), Cam Widtfeldt 2-(-11).
Passing- D: Voisine 11-19-136-3-0. G: Carey 4-6-13-0-0, Widtfeldt 4-6-1-0-1.
Receiving- D: Gasinowski 6-85, Mike Kasprzak 2-27, Aris Xerras 2-19, Luke Metivier 1-5.