Winter MVP
Calista Lai
Manchester Essex basketball
The first team All Cape Ann League representative on Cape Ann’s best girls sports team this winter, Lai was as consistent a player as one will see in the Cape Ann League while leading her squad to the Baker Division title. A forward and senior captain, Lai had potential for a double-double every time she hit the floor with a potent offensive game in the paint to go along with a reliable jump shot. Defensively she often had the task of guarding the tallest player on the opposition and not only held her own but shut down the scoring in the paint while consistently hauling in rebounds on both ends of the floor. The Hornets were the deepest team on Cape Ann this winter, but Lai’s two-way game and senior leadership make her the Winter Sports MVP.
Willow Barry
Gloucester swim
The senior captain led the Fishermen in the pool this winter, earning Northeastern Conference All-Star status for the second season in a row. Barry excelled in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly, finishing third in the conference in the former. She also competed in both events in the North Sectional Meet and the Division 2 State meet, Gloucester’s lone state meet qualifier.
Lexi Carollo
Gloucester basketball
The junior swing player led a much improved Fishermen squad in scoring this year, averaging around eight points per night. Carollo’s strength is beating players off the dribble and driving to the basket where she can finish and get to the line, she also has a mid range shot she can knock down. The Northeastern Conference All-Star selection is also a versatile defender that can guard multiple positions.
Skye Ciolino
Gloucester track
A middle distance ace, Ciolino established herself as one of the conference’s best 600m runners this winter, earning a spot on the Northeastern Conference All-Star team. The sophomore placed second in the 600m at the Northeastern Conference meet then earned a spot on the medal stand with an eighth place finish in the event at the Division 4 State Meet.
Ella Costa
Gloucester hockey
The junior captain and now two-time Northeast Hockey League All-Star was a key two-way player for the Fishermen this winter. Costa, a defenseman, is strong in her own end and is also one of the team’s best skaters that can move the puck through the neutral zone and create scoring chances. Costa was among the team’s leading scorers this season and was also a big asset on the power play.
Allie George
Rockport basketball
The sophomore stepped into a key scoring role on a Vikings team that had a lot of players settling into new roles this season. George excels at driving to the basket with a quick step to beat defenders and get into the lane and she led Rockport with 6.9 points per game this season. George is also a key rebounder on both ends of the floor who plays solid defense as well.
Sydney Hemme
Manchester Essex swim
The freshman established herself as one of the Cape Ann League’s best swimmers this winter. The first team All League selection won a pair of CAL individual titles, taking home the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly crowns. Hemme’s performance earned her a spot in both the North Sectional and Divisoin 2 state meet in the events.
Taiya Mano
Gloucester basketball
The sophomore point guard established herself as one of Gloucester’s most reliable and important players this season. Mano was the team’s main ball handler and she both pass and score from that role. Mano was second on the team in scoring with just over seven points per game as she can get to the basket and shoot the three. She is also a standout perimeter defender that logs big minutes for the Fishermen.
Brooke McNiff
Gloucester hockey
A dynamic puck moving defenseman, the junior captain is one of Gloucester’s top playmakers. The two-time Northeast Hockey League All-Star was among the team’s leading scorers as she can regularly take the puck end to end with her superior skating ability. McNiff also has the ice vision to move the puck through the neutral zone and set up teammates inside the blue line.
Kendall Newton
Manchester Essex basketball
The Hornets senior captain was one of the team’s most versatile offensive players. Newton has a strong jump shot that she can knock down regularly from mid range and from three-point range while being able to take the ball to the basket and run in transition. The CAL All-Star is also a strong passer and standout perimeter defender in helping her team to a league title.
Lily Oliver
Manchester Essex basketball
The freshman had a breakout season for the Hornets, leading the team in scoring and earning a spot on the Cape Ann League’s All-Star team. Oliver is a threat to have a big scoring night every time she takes the floor as she can score points in bunches with a consistent three-point shot and the ability to put the ball on the floor and get into the lane.
Morgan Pennimpede
Gloucester wrestling
The junior established herself as one of the best 127-pound wrestlers in the state for her performance in the Girls All-State Tournament. Pennimpede was a consistent point scorer in the dual meet and quad season for the Fishermen, competing mostly against boys. In the postseason at the Girls All-State Tournament, Pennimpede won three matches en route to a runner-up finish in the 127-pound tournament.
Aili Spencer
Gloucester track
A jack of all trades competitor, Spencer was a big points scorer for the Gloucester track team this winter by scoring in multiple events each meet. The sophomore is a standout sprinter and NEC All-Star in the dash, where she turned in a top six finish in the conference meet, who also scored consistent points in the high jump, long jump and multiple relay events.