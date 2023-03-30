Winter MVP
Jayden Toppan
Gloucester wrestling
Gloucester’s junior captain made history for the GHS wrestling program this winter becoming the program’s first ever All-State tournament champ, winning the honor at 220-pounds. The Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League Wrestler of the Year compiled a record of 55-3 on the season. In addition to the All-State title, Toppan took home his second straight NEC/CAL Tournament title, won the Division 3 North Sectional title and the Division 3 State title for the first time in his career. The junior has already topped 100 career wins with one more high school season to go. His dominance on the mat saw him earn accolades that no GHS wrestler has won before, which makes him the Winter Sports MVP on Cape Ann.
Joe Allen
Gloucester wrestling
The freshman had a breakout campaign on the mat for the Fishermen, already putting together quite a resume. Allen took home the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League title at 132-pounds, earning first team All Conference status for his efforts. He followed it up with a second place finish at the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament and a sixth place performance at the Division 3 State Tournament to earn a spot in the All-State tournament.
Quinn Brady
Rockport hockey
The junior playmaker was a consistent scorer on the Viking’s top line this season, earning first team All Cape Ann League Baker Division status. Brady led the Vikings in assists and was tied for the team lead with 22 points. His quickness through the neutral zone and ice vision saw him setting up teammates and finishing chances on his own with regularity.
Ed Chareas
Manchester Essex basketball
A 6-foot-6 monster in the middle, the junior center’s game took a big leap this season as he established himself as one of the most dominant big-men and biggest matchup nightmares in the CAL. Chareas size and length makes him a dominant force in the paint on defense in terms of rebounding and shot blocking. Offensively the first team All CAL selection added a slew of post moves to turn into a consistent point scorer that can take over a game when called upon.
Brett Cunningham
Gloucester hockey
After a breakout sophomore season, the junior center picked up right where he left off this winter as one of the most potent offensive players in the NEC. Cunningham was second on the Fishermen in goals (20) and points (35), developing an elite finishing touch to go with his elite ice vision and passing ability. Cunningham was named to the NEC All-Star team for the second season in a row and currently has 87 career points.
Cade Furse
Manchester Essex basketball
The junior was an offensive juggernaut this season for the Cape Ann League outright champs, averaging 25 points per game in the regular season to earn CAL Baker Player of the Year honors. Furse’s three-point shot is nearly unstoppable as he is an expert at creating room for himself to get off good looks. He also has a handle that needs to be respected at all times as he can drive to the lane and pass with the best of them as well. Furse faced constant double teams this winter and was still able to put up gaudy scoring numbers.
Colby Jewell
Gloucester hockey
The junior established himself as a bona fide top of the line finisher in the Northeastern Conference this winter, earning All Conference status a year after earning All-Star status. Jewell led the Fishermen with 22 goals and 38 points on the season. A crafty scorer, Jewell can find the back of the net with a wicked wrist shot and has the skating ability to create good shots and get teammates involved for high quality chances. The junior is also a physical presence that plays in all three zones.
Max Littman
Gloucester track
A distance ace, Littman was an elite miler in the Northeastern Conference and a first team All NEC performer. The senior was second in the NEC Meet in the mile and the top miler in the Baker Division. He earned a spot in the Division 4 State Meet. Littman was also a consistent point scorer in field events, finishing third in the NEC in the high jump as well.
Nate Montagnino
Gloucester basketball
The Fishermen needed to establish a go-to scorer this winter and Montagnino not only took on that role, the thrived. Averaging around 22 points per game while facing constant double-teams, Montagnino’s 6-foot-5 frame made him a nightmare to match up with in the paint and he has a finesse game to go along with his physical play. The senior also led the Fishermen in rebounding this season averaging a double-double.
Finn O’Hara
Manchester Essex track
The junior continues to be one of the top distance runners in the Cape Ann League. O’Hara won the league mile to earn first team All Cape Ann League status. He followed that up with a trip to the medal stand at the Division 5 State Meet in the event, becoming the lone Hornet to earn a spot in the All State and New England meets.
Dougie Pratt
Rockport hockey
The senior captain headed up a potent first line for the Vikings this winter, a line that could score on any team. Pratt led the Vikings in goals with 14 and was tied for the team lead with 22 points. His shot and ability to finish in close were tough for opponents to handle. He also plays a valuable role on the forecheck and contributes in all three zones to go along with his elite offensive prowess.
Colby Rochford
Gloucester track
The junior is one of if not the best middle distance runner in the entire Northeastern Conference. Rochford took home the NEC 600m championship, earning first team All Conference status for his efforts. He was the best finisher in the area in state competition, finishing second in the 600m at the Division 4 Meet and a sixth place finish at the All State Meet to earn a spot on the medal stand in the field at the New England Meet.
Mike Toppan
Gloucester wrestling
The junior captain was another GHS wrestler that made history this winter as the first Gloucester wrestler to place at the New England Tournament, coming in fifth. The 195-pounder ran roughshod through the NEC/CAL en route to a second straight season. Toppan also won the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament for the second season in a row and followed it up with his first Division 3 State Title and a runner-up finish at the All-State Meet in a final match that could have gone either way.
Brady Sullivan
Gloucester basketball
The senior point guard did a little bit of everything for the Fishermen this winter en route to a NEC All-Star nod. Sullivan could facilitate and handle the ball with the best of them as he has great court vision and a reliable mid range and deep jumper that he takes at the right moments. Sullivan’s quick feet also make him an elite perimeter defender, helping a defensive-minded Fishermen squad win two tourney games this season.
Brennan Twombly
Manchester Essex basketball
A highly athletic power forward, Twombly was incredibly difficult to match up with on both ends of the floor for the CAL champs. A 6-foot-3 senior who can run in transition and do offensive damage in half court sets, Twombly can effortlessly get to the rim where he can finish and get to the foul line consistently. His athleticism also made him an elite and versatile defender who can mix it up with the bigs and keep up with quick guards.
Josiah Whitley
Rockport basketball
The sophomore had a breakout season for the Vikings, establishing himself as a go-to scorer that can put the ball in the net in many ways. Whitley’s three-point shooting is elite as he can create his own shot and shoot off the catch with consistently. He can also get into the lane and rebound when needed, while his consistent stroke from the foul line is also a boon for Rockport.