Whether it’s on the soccer field or on the track, Darcy Muller’s speed is next level. That speed helped her earn an All Conference and two Northeastern Conference All-Star bids during the 2021-22 school year. The senior’s prowess across three seasons makes her the 2022 Gloucester Female Athlete of the Year.
Last fall Muller established herself as one of the NEC’s most dominant offensive players for the soccer team. She led the Fishermen with 11 goals on the season and was also one of the team’s most talented playmakers.
Muller, a varsity starter since her eighth grade year, could score in many ways. Her end-to-end speed made her a force to be reckoned with on through balls but that is only one part of her skillset. The senior captain can also finish with the best of them and was also a great passer that could move from attack to the midfield when the situation called for it. She also had to fight through constant double teams as the opposing defense was always looking for a way to game plan against her.
“She always pushed the pace for us, at practice and in games,” Gloucester head coach Jess Boardway said. “She has great speed, a great shot and the ability to distribute the ball and make something happen.”
Muller’s all around game earned her a spot on the NEC’s All Conference team in one of its most competitive sports.
In the winter and spring, Muller was a dominant sprinter on the track that scored big points for the Fishermen. She competed in the state meets in both seasons while earning conference All-Star honors for her work in sprint events.
Muller was a conference All-Star for her work in the 300m, where she earned a second place finish at the Conference Meet despite missing the majority of the dual meet season with an injury suffered near the end of the fall soccer season. Despite limited practice in a sport where athletes build the entire season to peak near the end, Muller was still able to earn a spot in the Division 4 State Meet.
In the spring, Muller ran with that momentum to earn another All-Star berth as one of the team’s biggest point scorers in sprint and jump events. The conference All-Star’s best event was the 400m, where she placed second in the NEC and second again in the Division 4 State Meet. That top two finish earned her a spot in the All-State Meet as one of the state’s truly elite performers in the event. She was also part of the NEC champion 4x400m relay team.
Muller was also a prolific scorer in the dual meet season as she is strong in multiple events including the 200m, the long jump and the triple jump.