It is a rare occurrence these days to see an athlete serve as a team captain for three sports seasons in three different sports. It’s even more rare when that person is a junior. Gloucester’s Ella Costa fit that bill during the 2022-23 school year as the junior served as team captain for the field hockey, ice hockey and lacrosse teams.
To take it one step further, Costa was an All-Star in all three sports. Her ability to play at an elite level in all three seasons makes Costa the 2022-23 Gloucester Daily Times Female Athlete of the Year for GHS.
Costa got the school year off to a big start last fall in helping the field hockey team to a resurgent season, winning 16 games and reaching the Division 3 Quarterfinals. The junior midfielder was a force with the ball on her stick as her 13 goals were best on the team to go along with 13 assists. Her ability to pass and shoot kept opposing defenders on their heels. She was also a force on corner plays and one of Gloucester’s fastest players from end-to-end, making her a contributor on the defensive side of the field as well.
“Certain times in your career a player pops up in the program and you know that they are game changers, Ella is one of those players,” Gloucester head field hockey coach Lauren Riley Gove said. “Her know-how, athletic talent and ability to read the game keep her ahead of the pack in almost every game we play. She leads by example and has set the bar extremely high.”
Costa came up big in the tournament as well with a pair of goals in an opening round win over Wilmington. She earned first team All Northeastern Conference honors for her play in the midfield last fall.
The junior kept it going with a strong season on the ice last winter, where she logged big minutes. A versatile blue-liner, Costa was once again a standout on both ends of the ice and sports a complete skill set. The captain is strong in her own end both on the forecheck and moving the puck out of the zone. She is also an elite skater that can jump into the rush as she was one of the team’s top three scorers.
Costa was a Northeast Hockey League All-Star for the Fishermen, who were just outside the postseason in only their third season as a varsity program.
In the spring, Costa finished off the 2022-23 school year with another big season and another first team All Northeastern Conference selection, this time on the lacrosse field.
The Fishermen made the State Tournament this spring and Costa’s highly potent offensive game was a big catalyst. She led the team with 56 goals and 23 assists on the season. Her speed and quickness were often too much for opposing defenses to handle, combine that with her finishing ability and you have one of the highest scorers in the NEC. Costa eclipsed 100 career goals this season and has another year to build on that number.
Whether it was the fall, winter or spring season, Costa was playing a star role on a Gloucester High sports team.
Gloucester Female Athletes of the Year
2009- Jennavie Orrell
2010- Olivia Lufkin
2011- Hannah Cain
2012- Clare Pleuler
2013- Bianca Giacalone
2014- Caity O’Leary
2015- Tess Benson
2016- Rachel Alexander and Sierra Rudolph
2017- Rachel Alexander and Sierra Rudolph
2018- Kaitlin Marques
2019- Tracy Wood
2020- Cate Delaney
2021- Ella Marshall
2022- Darcy Muller
2023- Ella Costa