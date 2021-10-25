The Marblehead field hockey team came into Monday's game at Gloucester looking to learn from the mistakes it made in the first meeting between the two teams.
The Magicians took a one-goal lead into the half in the first meeting earlier this month, only to see Gloucester score twice in the second half for a one-goal win. On Monday, the Magicians did exactly what they set out to do, taking a one goal lead into the half and holding onto it with a strong second half en route to a 1-0 win at Newell Stadium.
"The first time we played we let up a little bit in the second half. Tonight we didn't let up," Marblehead coach Linda Rice Collins said. "They stayed disciplined. It was wet but they stayed in control and played really well."
The visitors came out strong, controlling the first quarter of play but the frame ended with the teams scoreless.
The Magicians found the back of the net 2:34 into the second frame when Mia Carr scored on a rebound off of a corner try. Senior captain Jane O'Neil notched the assist.
"Gloucester is really strong on defensive corners so we just had to hack away in the circle," Rice Collins said. "Jane did everything she could to get us into position on those tries and we were able to finish that one."
The Marblehead defense took over from there.
While Gloucester came out with a strong flurry early in the third quarter, forcing goalie Haley Baker to make two of her three stops on the night, the Magicians weathered it and grew stronger as the game went on.
Gloucester's defense was equally up to the task as both teams were strong in the circle with a combined seven corner chances on the game.
"It was a well played game defensively," Rice Collins said. "We were able to stay on our lines and intercept their passes and our goalie made the stops when we needed her to."
It was a frustrating night for the Fishermen, who fall to 7-8-1 with their third straight loss, as Marblehead had an answer for their offense. Scoring chances were few and far between with only three shots and three corner chances on the night.
Aria Caputo played well in the midfield while Ella Costa had a strong game at forward.
"We just couldn't string enough passes together tonight," Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said. "And Marblehead was beating us to a lot of those loose balls. We're a young team and we're playing good teams but we're struggling right now."
The schedule does not get any easier for Gloucester as it travels to Danvers on Wednesday (5:30 p.m.) before visiting Chelmsford on Thursday in the regular season finale (6 p.m.). Marblehead travels to Saugus on Wednesday (4 p.m.) and finish the regular season at Peabody on Friday (4 p.m.).