As the schedule swings into the second half of the season, the Gloucester field hockey team is starting to play some of its best hockey of the season.
The Fishermen moved their win streak up to three games on Friday with a 4-0 win over Peabody, their largest of the season to move to 7-5-1. In its current three-game win streak, Gloucester has outscored its opponents by a combined score of 15-1 while clicking in all facets of the game.
"The majority of this team is sophomores that haven't had a full season since they played on the O'Maley (Middle School) team," Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said. "They're starting to hit their stride now. They have put in the effort to make themselves better and now they have the game experience too and it's starting to click."
After a feeling out process in the first quarter of play, where the teams combined for two shots on goal the Fishermen started to find their groove in the second frame. Gloucester started to break down the Peabody defense and generate more corner chances, which led to more quality scoring chances.
Abby Lowthers opened up the scoring at 8:50 of the second frame, knocking in a rebound after a flurry of shots out front to make it 1-0, where it stood at the half.
Gloucester really started to take control in the third frame as Gloucester found the back of the net on a corner chance. Aria Caputo fired a pass into the circle, which Lowthers deflected right to Ari Scola on the right post, who buried the shot for a 2-0 lead. Just under seven minutes later, Scola put a pass into the circle that was knocked down by Ella Costa, who turned and fired in a shot to extend the lead to 3-0 after three.
Anna Cinelli put home a pass from Lowthers in the middle of the final frame to give Gloucester the 4-0 win.
"The team really got it together and jelled after that first quarter," Riley Gove said. "In the third quarter they had that ball moving well. That gave us more opportunities and they capitalized on them."
Friday's victory was win No. 101 in the nine-year coaching career of Lauren Riley Gove. She earned her 100th win on Wednesday in the team's biggest win of the season, a 2-1 triumph at Marblehead where the team came back from a 1-0 halftime deficit.
Riley Gove, who has coached alongside her father, assistant coach Don Riley, since the 2013, is the 11th coach in Gloucester High School history to reach the 100 win mark.
"We certainly could not have had the success that we have had without the effort of all people involved," Riley Gove said. "The girls put in the extra time to get better and they buy into the system, we've had some fantastic players over the years. Winnning 100 games is a big deal when you're looking at the numbers but we're not counting, we're just looking to get to that next level every single day."
Gloucester is currently riding an eight-year streak of state tournament berths and is well on its way to a ninth. Gloucester is currently ranked in the top 10 in the MIAA's Division 3 State Tournament Rankings in a field where 32 teams qualify. The Fishermen are back in action on Monday at Central Catholic (6 p.m.).