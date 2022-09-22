The Gloucester field hockey team picked up one of its biggest wins of the early season on Thursday at Newell Stadium. Gloucester welcomed a talented Swampscott team to Newell Stadium and turned in a complete performance on both ends of the field en route to a 2-0 win.
With the win, Gloucester’s sixth via shutout, the Fishermen improve to 6-1 on the season.
“Everyone played really well today,” Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said. “We didn’t play that well in our last game and I was really proud of the way the girls responded today. They played like a team and beat a good team. That’s always what you’re looking for this time of year.”
After a scoreless first half, Anna Cinelli put Gloucester on the board early in the second half on a pass from Lily Pregent to take a 1-0 lead. The Fishermen put the game away in the fourth with a Pregent goal, putting home a rebound off an Ari Scola shot on a corner chance to cap the scoring at 2-0.
Gloucester also played well on the defensive side of the field with Bella Goulart and Joie Cody leading the back line and Aria Caputo, Isabella Forbes, Ella Costa and Scola controlling the midfield. Abby Lowthers and Pregent were also strong on the forward line, moving the ball and generating scoring chances. Keegan Jewell earned his sixth shutout of the season in net and came up clutch late with Swampscott looking to get back in the game.
“We were really passing the ball well today,” Riley Gove said. “And we were in the right position to make things happen. The defense was spot on as usual and Keegan made a few great saves at big moments.”
Gloucester is right back in action with another tough Northeastern Conference game on Friday at Beverly (4 p.m.).