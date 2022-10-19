The Gloucester field hockey has been on a roll recently, not tasting defeat in five weeks. In Wednesday's Northeastern Conference meeting with Beverly, the Fishermen continued their hot streak with a dominant 3-0 win at Newell Stadium, running their unbeaten streak to 13 straight games in the process (11-0-2).
"The girls are playing with so much confidence right now," said Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove, whose team is now 13-1-2 on the season. "It all starts with the ball movement at every position. From defense to midfield to forward everyone is in the right place and making the right passes to put us in a position to score."
Gloucester controlled Wednesday's game against a solid Beverly squad from start to finish, allowing only two shots on goal and one corner chance in a complete effort. The Fishermen moved the ball well through the midfield with the defense limiting any chances for Beverly to approach their circle with strong stick work and quick, efficient passes in transition.
Once in the circle, the Fishermen continued their dominance.
Ella Costa gave Gloucester a 1-0 lead five-and-a-half minutes in, winning the battle for the ball in a lengthy scramble in front of the Beverly goal that saw several players fighting for possession.
Anna Cinelli added to the Gloucester lead in the second quarter, tipping in a shot from Costa at the top of the circle to make it 2-0 at halftime.
After a scoreless third, Lily Pregent capped the scoring early in the fourth, scoring on a corner chance after an Ari Scola pass into the circle for a 3-0 edge.
It was a complete team effort for the Fishermen on Wednesday with Bella Goulart, Joie Cody and Anna Hafey leading the defense. Costa, Scola and Aria Caputo controlled the action in the midfield with Pregent, Cinelli and Abby Lowthers creating constant offense from the forward line. Goalie Keagan Jewell made a pair of stops for her 11th shutout of the season.
"We have really been stressing a complete 60-minute effort each game and we got that today," Riley Gove said. "The NEC is such a strong league and Beverly is a really solid team. You have to show up every night against this kind of competition and the girls really understand that."
Gloucester's quest for the NEC title did take a bit of a hit on Wednesday with Masconomet's win over Danvers. The Chieftains now control their own destiny with Gloucester in second place in the conference standings. The Fishermen are back in action on Tuesday at Newell Stadium against rival Danvers (6:30 p.m.).