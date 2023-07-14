The future of the Gloucester High School field hockey program was on full display this week at Newell Stadium. The field hockey program hosted its annual Youth Mini-Camp at Newell Stadium giving coaches Lauren Riley-Gove and assistant Don Riley a look at the upcoming talent.
The camp, which has been running for a week in the summer time at Newell Stadium for a decade, is put on by the GHS Field hockey program with coaches, current players and alumni serving as instructors. The camp is for players in grades 3-8 and focuses on fundamentals of the game, rules and conditioning.
The mini-camp concluded on Thursday morning with dozens of athletes participating.