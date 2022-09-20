A glance at the stats of Tuesday’s game shows the Gloucester field hockey dominating Peabody. The scoreboard, however, was another story.
Despite earning 18 corner chances while allowing none and putting 14 shots on goal while surrendering just one, the Fishermen were just a little bit off on Tuesday, settling for a 1-0 win at Newell Stadium.
“We just didn’t execute the way we needed to today,” Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said. “For the amount of time we had possession that should not have been a one goal game. It’s dangerous to let teams hang around like that, it will cost you eventually.”
Although the performance was not its best, Gloucester still picked up its fifth shutout win of the season and moves to 5-1 and Tuesday’s outcome was never really in doubt.
The Fishermen maintained possession for the vast majority of the contest with Peabody penetrating the Gloucester circle just once all afternoon, a second quarter chance that was turned aside by goalie Keegan Jewell.
The game’s lone goal also came in the second frame when Gloucester finally got some room to let off a quality shot in the Peabody circle. Ella Costa fired the ball into the circle and onto the stick of Anna Cinelli outside the right post. Cinelli then passed to Abby Lowthers on the left post, who buried it into the open net for a 1-0 Gloucester lead.
Gloucester had many chances to extend the lead, but just could not find the back of the net the rest of the way. The Fishermen struggled on corner chances and had several near misses in the second half. Fortunately for the Fishermen, they dominated possession with backs Joie Cody and Bella Goulart and midfielders Aria Caputo, Ari Scola and Costa limiting Peabody’s possessions and moving the ball well in transition.
The Tanners defense played a big factor in the score as well as goalie Gianna Digianfelice (13 saves) made several difficult stops including a first quarter breakaway bid. Digianfelice was aggressive in the circle, cutting off shooting angles and disrupting passing lanes. Sonja Sojli and Gabriella Carvalhon played well on the back line for the Tanners.
“We spent a lot of time chasing the ball around today instead of dominating the action,” Riley Gove said. “We needed to be more aggressive and connect on more passes in the circle.”
Tuesday’s game was the start of an important week for the Fishermen, who have two NEC powers on the schedule later this week. The team is back in action on Thursday at home against Swampscott (4:30 p.m.) and then travels to Beverly on Friday (4 p.m.).