The State Tournament may be over a week away, but Tuesday’s field hockey game between rivals Gloucester and Danvers was a sign of what’s to come once the playoffs begin.
The Fishermen and Falcons engaged in their usual back-and-forth, physical and intense game at Newell Stadium in a big state tournament tune-up. In the end, neither team was able to come out on top with the defenses holding the opposing offenses at bay in a scoreless draw.
“This is the type of game that gets you tournament ready,” said Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove, whose team moves to 13-1-3 on the season. “It was a back-and-forth game between two teams that were playing well. The intensity we saw tonight is the kind of intensity we are going to see every game in the tournament.”
Danvers head coach Kristen McCarthy echoed her sentiment.
“This sets the pace for the playoffs, that was a playoff type game,” said McCarthy, whose team moves to 11-2-3. “The physicality, the way both teams needed to work for their scoring chances. It was a playoff atmosphere and both teams played a good game.”
The play on the field was back-and-forth with both teams having their moments of control. The Falcons finished with an edge in corners (7-5) and shots on goal (6-3) but the quality scoring chances were tough to come by thanks to strong defense in the circle from both squads.
The best scoring chances for both teams came in the third quarter as Danvers net minder Megan McGinnity made a big pad save to keep a quality shot from finding its way inside the left post. The Falcons responded with a rush the other way that was turned aside by Gloucester goalie Keagan Jewell with a sprawling blocker save to keep it tied.
“We would have liked to get a goal for the win but you have to appreciate the effort going toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the conference,” Riley Gove said. “The ball movement was strong on both sides, I thought we played great defensively and did a great job staying composed on defense when they pressured our circle.”
Danvers finished with a territorial edge in the fourth, but the Gloucester defense, led by Bella Goulart, Joie Cody, Anna Hafey and Aria Caputo, kept the quality chances to a minimum. Gloucester got a final corner chance with no time left on the clock, but the Falcons were able to clear the circle to preserve the draw. Maddie Chase had a big game on defense for Danvers along with Katherine Purcell, Sadie Papamechail and Sophie Papamechail.
“We had a couple of off games coming into this one so this was a good turnaround for us tonight,” McCarthy said. “We came on strong late but give Gloucester credit for keeping the ball out of their net.”
Gloucester finishes up the regular season on Thursday at home against Malden (4:30 p.m.). Danvers hosts Ipswich in non-conference on Thursday (5:30 p.m.) before finishing the regular season on Saturday at home against Bishop Fenwick (12:30 p.m.).