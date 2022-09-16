The Gloucester football team's performance in its home opener on Friday night against Chelsea can be summed up in the third quarter.
With its backups already in the game, the Fishermen extended their lead to more than 40-points triggering a running clock for the rest of the way thanks to the big lead. Gloucester dominated in every facet of the game, saw six different players find the end zone and emptied the bench in a 43-8 win at Newell Stadium.
"The team was hungry for a win tonight," Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor said. "They played a really good first half last week and they were determined to put in a full game effort this week. This was the most complete performance we've put together since I've been head coach."
Gloucester (1-1) set the tone for a commanding performance on the opening sequence of the game. After forcing a three-and-out on defense, senior captain Bryan Swain blocked the Chelsea punt. The block kick was scooped up by Nick Koros, who raced in for a 15-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Gloucester lead.
The Fishermen found the end zone on their first offensive drive of the game to extend the lead to 14-0, going 75 yards in just five plays with John Gucciardi taking a wide receiver screen from quarterback Nick Carey 21-yards to the end zone.
Defensive lineman Chris Howell sacked the Chelsea quarterback in the end zone for a safety on the ensuing possession and the rout was on already with Gloucester taking a 16-0 lead into the second quarter.
In the second frame the Fishermen got rushing touchdowns from Caleb DeCoste (2 yards), Frank DeSisto (32 yards) and Carey (15 yards) while kicker Cam Widtfeldt went 5-for-5 on extra points to extend the lead to 37-0 at halftime.
Gloucester turned to a stable of freshmen and sophomores in the second half with freshman Jaylen Severino scoring on an 11-yard sweep in the third quarter to give Gloucester a 43-0 advantage. Chelsea got on the board in the fourth quarter with quarterback Duane Davis hitting Jaiven Diaz for a 25-yard touchdown to cap the scoring at 43-8.
"We scored in a lot of different ways tonight," O'Connor said. "The starters all played hard, they scored in all three facets of the game and it was great to get some of the younger players into the game. They made the most of their opportunities too."
O'Connor was also quick to credit the play of his line for controlling play on both sides of the field. The Fishermen picked up yards at will on the ground with big holes to run through while the starting defense held Chelsea to just one yard rushing in the first half with Jayden Toppan, Swain and Howell all recording first half sacks.
"The lines have played well two weeks in a row now," O'Connor said. "They blocked great all night, on our goal line run the entire line was four yards into the end zone they got such a good push. They really went out and earned that win."
Gloucester is back on the road in Week 3 next Friday night at Weston (7 p.m.).
Gloucester 43, Chelsea 8
at Newell Stadium, Gloucester
Chelsea (0-2) 0;0;0;8 |8
Gloucester (1-1) 16;21;6;0 |43
G- Nick Koros 15 blocked punt return (Cam Widtfeldt kick)
G- John Gucciardi 21 pass from Nick Carey (Widtfeldt kick)
G- Safety
G- Caleb DeCoste 2 run (Widtfeldt kick)
G- Frank DeSisto 32 run (Widtfeldt kick)
G- Carey 15 run (Widtfeldt kick)
G- Jaylen Severino 11 run (kick failed)
C- Jaiven Diaz 25 pass from Duane Davis (Mannix Resto run)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing- Chelsea: Herman Mendez 10-18, Jadiel Arias 2-5, Duane Davis 4-(-12). Gloucester: Frank DeSisto 8-104, Nikko Thomas 5-40, Jaylen Severino 2-25, Joe Allen 1-17, Thomas Cribbs 2-17, Nick Carey 1-15, Caleb DeCoste 3-5, Jackson Allen 2-0.
Passing- Chelsea: Duane Davis 4-9-74-1-0. Gloucester: Nick Carey 5-5-40-1-0.
Receiving- Chelsea: Jaiven Diaz 3-67, Herman Mendez 1-4. Gloucester: John Gucciardi 1-21, Nick Koros 1-11, Caleb DeCoste 2-6, Cam Widtfeldt 1-2.