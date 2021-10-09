WINTHROP-- A recurring problem for the Gloucester football team this season has been an inability to finish off drives and generate enough offense to consistently score points.
On Friday night at Winthrop, the team's first game at Miller Field since 2010, those problems arose again for the Fishermen as they were only able to muster up 63-yards of total offense in a 32-0 loss. With the defeat, Gloucester falls to 0-5 on the season.
"We're having a hard time finding continuity on offense," Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor said. "It's the little things. We're dropping passes in big spots, we're getting only three-and-a-half yards when we need four. We're not making those got to have it plays."
Friday's Northeastern Conference South tilt turned on a stalled drive from the Fishermen, that Winthrop answered with points.
Trailing 8-0 late in the first, Gloucester drove 50 yards in eight plays all the way down to the Winthrop four yard line. But the drive ended without any points as the Fishermen were stopped on downs when a fourth-and-six pass play got only two yards.
The Vikings, who improved to 2-3 with the win, responded by going 96-yards in six plays, culminating with a 56-yard touchdown run from Cam Martin to extend their lead to 15-0.
Martin ran all over the Fishermen defense on Friday night with 193 yards on 15 carries.
The Winthrop defense went to work the rest of the night, allowing three more first downs the rest of the night and just 13 yards of total offense on Gloucester's final six possessions.
The Vikings offense scored points on its first four possessions to take a 25-0 lead into the break. Mikey Chavez hauled in a 28-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Robert Noonan, who also scored the first touchdown of the game on a one-yard quarterback sneak, with a great over the shoulder grab for a 22-0 lead. Juan Sanchez added a 24-yard field goal right before the half.
After a scoreless third, where the Gloucester defense forced too turnovers on downs, Evan Rockefeller plowed in from one-yard away to cap the scoring at 32-0.
"Momentum and confidence builds upon itself, and when you're still searching for it that search gets longer and more difficult," O'Connor said. "There are kids that have battled all year and are still battling we just need more of those kids."
Gloucester returns to action next Friday at home against Saugus (7 p.m.). It is Gloucester's first home game since Week 1.
Winthrop 32, Gloucester 0
at Miller Field, Winthrop
Gloucester (0-5) 0 0 0 0| 0
Winthrop (2-3) 8 17 0 7| 32
W- Robert Noonan 1 run (Evan Rockefeller run)
W- Cam Martin 56 run (Juan Sanchez kick)
W- Mikey Chavez 28 pass from Noonan (Sanchez kick)
W- Sanchez 24 field goal
W- Rockefeller 1 run (Sanchez kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing- Gloucester: Caleb DeCoste 14-55, Frank DeSisto 4-1, Nick Carey 2-(-14). Winthrop- Cam Martin 15-193, Evan Rockefeller 8-39, Robert Noonan 5-36, Welvis Acosta 1-10, Nick Cappuccio 4-3.
Passing- Gloucester: Carey 7-15-24-0-0. Winthrop: Noonan 2-5-40-1-0.
Receiving- Gloucester: Aidan Cornetta 2-9, Cameron Widtfeldt 1-8, Caleb DeCoste 2-6, Frank DeSisto 2-1.