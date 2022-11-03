DANVERS — Momentum appeared to be slipping away from the Gloucester football team late in the first half of Thursday’s non-playoff contest at Essex Tech.
The host Hawks scored with just over 30 seconds to go in the half to cut Gloucester’s lead to one-point. But the game changed on one play.
On the final play of the first half, Fishermen quarterback Nick Carey found Caleb DeCoste open at the 15-yard line. DeCoste then made one man miss and dragged another into the end zone for a 39-yard score heading into halftime. The score sparked the Fishermen in the second half as they finished the game with 17 unanswered points in a 24-6 win at Essex Tech.
With the win, its second in a row and first winning streak of the season, Gloucester moves to 4-5. Essex Tech, on the other hand, falls to 5-4. Both teams will be back in non-playoff action next week with opponents and venues to be determined over the weekend.
Leading 14-6 heading into the third, the Fishermen put their stamp on the game with a strong second half performance.
Gloucester got points on its first second half drive with John Gucciardi finding the end zone for a 21-6 Gloucester lead, where it stood after three quarters of play. The Fishermen added a fourth quarter field goal from Cameron Widtfeldt from 34 yards, the program’s first field goal since 2013, for the 24-6 win.
Thursday’s win was one of Gloucester’s strongest defensive performances of the season as it held the Essex Tech offense in check for much of the night and made two stops with the Hawks moving inside the red zone.
Gloucester stopped a pass play on fourth and goal from the one in the opening quarter, a big moment in the game as Essex Tech took over 10 minutes off the clock in the 15-play drive that ended with no points. The Fishermen finished off the win with another red zone stop, this time with senior captain and defensive end Bryan Swain intercepting a tipped ball at the nine. Linebacker Kayden Souza had a pair of sacks including a strip sack in the third quarter while the Fishermen defense held the Essex Tech run game in check all afternoon.
Essex Tech quarterback Devin Neal, making his first start of the season, had his moments including a 16-yard touchdown pass to P.J. Norton, who had a big game receiving, to cut Gloucester’s lead to 7-6 late in the second quarter before Gloucester scored just before the half.
Frank DeSisto added a first quarter rushing touchdown for the Fishermen on its first drive of the game.