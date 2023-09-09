GLOUCESTER — As they had hoped to, the Gloucester High football team started Friday's season opening game hot and never let up, blazing to a victory they had been dreaming about all year.
Behind a two-touchdown performance from senior captain John Gucciardi, the Fishermen rolled over visiting Somerville, 42-8, before a lively crowd on a warm night at Newell Stadium.
Wearing No. 2, Gucciardi not only scored twice, but also recorded a two-point conversion and fell on a fumble to give his team possession.
"All the work we put in this summer paid off. We're not done yet," Gucciardi remarked. "We all played as a team ... and we're ready for next week (back at home against Weston)," said Gucciardi.
Head coach Dan O'Connor was pleased for his players after the convincing victory.
"Happy for them to come out here and put out a statement like that at home, in front of our crowd. It's big for them," O'Connor said. "They came out on fire and played really well the entire game."
Finishing with 118 yards rushing was sophomore Jaylen Severino. He also ran for two scoring runs, coming in the first and third quarters.
"All the times waking up at 5:45 a.m. to go to Good Harbor (Beach and work out with the team), it's starting to pay off," said Severino. "The job is never finished. We got Weston next week and just have to keep the job going.".
Kayden Souza and Joe Gucciardi scored the other two touchdowns for the Fishermen.
Meanwhile, the Gloucester defense was stingy all night. They left the visiting Highlanders no room for error, as the final score showed. Their lone touchdown and subsequent two-point conversion came with just 50 seconds to play.
"We're trending here in the right direction," said O'Connor, "and a win here, in front of a good crowd, keeps that going."