The Gloucester football team may have missed out on the playoffs this season, but the team still had something to play for on Friday night against Arlington Catholic in the consolation round, and executed like it.
On senior night, the Fishermen turned in their most complete performance of the season in a 34-13 dismantling of Arlington Catholic at Newell Stadium.
"All week they've been locked in, they wanted to win this one for our seniors," Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor said. "We were able to play well on both sides of the ball and our seniors got into the end zone with either a touchdown or a conversion."
Gloucester was clicking on both sides of the ball on Friday night.
Offensively, Caleb DeCoste chewed up the Cougars defense with season-high 123 yards on 15 carries. Nick Carey tossed a season-high 142 yards passing and two touchdowns, 86 of those yards going to Frank DeSisto, who also had 54 yards rushing to go with it.
The Fishermen lulled the Arlington Catholic defense to sleep with a high volume of bubble screen passes early only to go over the top for a 49-yard gain from Carey to DeSisto to set up a touchdown. DeCoste had big holes to run through on trap plays up the middle and his tough running got him plenty of extra yards after contact.
DeCoste opened up the scoring with a six yard run in the first quarter and DeSisto followed with a nine yard score on the ensuing drive to give Gloucester a 14-0 lead after one. After completing the aforementioned long bomb to DeSisto, Carey hit Aiden Cornetta with a 14 yard pass to extend the lead to 20-0 at the half.
In the second half, Carey found Robbie Schuster open deep for his first touchdown of the year, a 20-yard strike to give Gloucester a 26-7 fourth quarter lead. Cornetta added a 19-yard run, where he dragged several defenders five yards into the end zone and Ewan McCarthy added the conversion to make it 34-7.
"We got good blocking and hard running," O'Connor said. "Cornetta's last touchdown summed it all up with the way he wanted to get in the end zone there. We moved the ball well all game and finished off our drives."
Defensively Gloucester was also on point. The Fishermen hauled in three interceptions from Cornetta, Carey and freshman Evan Mione. They also made a big stop at the end of the first half where Arlington Catholic's speedy quarterback Isaiah Gomes scrambled for a 16-yard gain only to be stopped by a host of Gloucester tacklers at the one yard line to end the first half.
Gloucester now awaits its opponent for Week 10, which will be announced on Sunday.
Gloucester 34, Arlington Catholic 13
at Newell Stadium, Gloucester
Arlington Catholic (2-7) 0 0 7 6| 13
Gloucester (2-7) 14 6 0 14| 34
G- Caleb DeCoste 6 run (Cameron Widtfeldt kick)
G- Fank DeSisto 9 run (Widtfeldt kick)
G- Aiden Cornetta 14 pass from Nick Carey (kick blocked)
AC- Niko Ceppi 29 run (David Rufo kick)
G- Robbie Schuster 20 pass from Carey (kick blocked)
G- Cornetta 19 run (Ewan McCarthy run)
AC- Brendan Bertolami 4 run (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: Arlington Catholic- Isaiah Osgood 10-97, Brandan Bertolami 13-41, Niko Ceppi 1-29. Gloucester- Caleb DeCoste 15-123, Frank DeSisto 12-54, Aiden Cornetta 2-19, Brady Sullivan 2-10, Robbie Schuster 1-2, Ewan McCarthy 1-(-2).
Passing: Arlington Catholic- Osgood 9-28-111-0-3. Gloucester- Nick Carey 11-13-142-2-1, McCarthy 1-3-(-2)-0-0.
Receiving: Arlington Catholic- Ceppi 4-32, Andrew Sullo 2-32, Thomas Driscoll 1-24, Bertolami 2-23. Gloucester: DeSisto 6-84, Cornetta 3-33, Robbie Schuster 2-25, Nick Koros 1-(-2).