The Northeastern Conference released its All Conference and All-Star teams on Monday with 48 players earning All Conference status (24 from the Dunn and 24 from the Lynch) and another 20 earning a spot on the All-Star team.
Gloucester saw four players land on the All Conference team including a pair of captains.
Senior captain Frank DeSisto earned a spot on the NEC Lynch All Conference offense. The senior captain led the Fishermen with 816 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the season, establishing himself as a work horse back in Gloucester’s run heavy offense.
Senior captain Caleb DeCoste was also an All Conference selection on the offensive side of the football. DeCoste played some receiver and running back this season as he was second on the team with 545 yards rushing and six touchdowns and led the team with 18 receptions for 166 yards.
Senior Christian Howell was an All Conference selection for his play on the offensive line. The senior, who stands 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, was a force on both lines this season, opening up holes offensively and disrupting the opposing offense.
Junior linebacker Kayden Souza was also a first team All NEC selection. Souza was among Gloucester’s leading tacklers that could make plays against the run and the pass. He is strong enough to shed blockers in short yardage situations and quick enough to get after the quarterback on passing downs.
The Fishermen also saw a pair of players earn Conference All Star status.
Senior captain Nick Carey earned a spot on the All-Star team for his play at quarterback and safety along with junior Mike Toppan, a standout on the offensive and defensive lines.
Peabody quarterback Shea Lynch was named Northeastern Conference MVP with Peabody’s Mark Bettencourt earning Coach of the Year honors after the Tanners went unbeaten in NEC play.