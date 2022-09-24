WESTON-- The Gloucester football team made some big plays on defense and special teams on Friday night at Weston. Plays big enough to keep Gloucester in the game all night. Unfortunately for the Fishermen, they were not able to get it going on the offensive side of the football.
Gloucester gained just 99 yards on offense and just six first downs on the night in a 22-16 loss.
"It was a tough night for us offensively," said Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor, whose team falls to 1-2 with the loss. "We were facing a good, hard-nosed defense and we just didn't block very well. That has been a strength for us the first two weeks but tonight we had trouble picking up their blitzes and giving our backs enough room to keep the chains moving."
Despite the large discrepancy in total offense, 355-99 in favor of Weston, Gloucester actually had the lead until there was 2:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. Chris Howell blocked a Weston punt late in the third quarter to give the Fishermen a 16-14 lead, which it would take into the fourth quarter.
The Fishermen had the ball twice more with a chance to extend the lead, but went 3-and-out on the first attempt and then drove 23-yards before punting on their next offensive drive, punting the ball back to Weston with 5:30 to play.
A strong punt from Jayden Severino forced the Wildcats (2-1) to start the drive at their own 13, but they quickly approached midfield in just four plays before quarterback Mack McManus hit running back Jojo Uga for a 54-yard screen pass all the way down to the two-yard line. Two plays later, McManus found Thomas Cross for a two-yard touchdown and then found Ray Rojas for the two-point conversion to give Weston a 22-16 lead with 2:34 to play.
"They made a few more plays than we did tonight," O'Connor said. "We have to find a way to start winning these close games against evenly matched teams. You have to make the plays when they count the most and we didn't do that tonight."
Gloucester turned it over on downs on the ensuing drive, gaining one first down on a holding penalty, and Weston ran out the rest of the clock for the win.
The Wildcats broke out to a 7-0 lead early when Chase Hinton got loose around the left edge and went 78-yards for a touchdown. Weston was driving later in the first quarter looking to extend the lead until Cam Widtfeldt came away with a big interception for the Gloucester defense, returning it 50-yards down to the Wildcats 31. Gloucester would cash in on the turnover as Nick Carey went 10-yards around the left end on 4th-and-4 for the touchdown. Widtfeldt added the PAT to make it 7-7.
Weston took a 14-7 lead when McManus hit Emilio Tanzi on a 19-yard post route for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead. The touchdown came after recovering a Gloucester fumble just over midfield.
The Wildcats looked to be going into the half with the lead, forcing a Gloucester punt on the ensuing drive and getting the ball back looking to add to the lead. But a broken play led to disaster for the home team as a high snap forced a scramble and a throw into traffic, where John Gucciardi picked off the pass and returned it all the way to the two. Nikko Thomas plowed it in from there a play later to send the teams into halftime tied, 14-14.
In addition to the two interceptions, Gloucester also had three sacks with Chase Goulart, Nick Koros and Chris Howell picking up sacks.
Gloucester will be looking to get back on track next Friday in its NEC opener against Salem at Newell Stadium (7 p.m.).
Weston 22, Gloucester 16
at Weston HS
Gloucester (1-2) 0;14;2;0 |16
Weston (2-1) 7;7;0;8 |22
W- Chase Hinton 78 run (Thomas Sacco kick)
G- Nick Carey 10 run (Cam Widtfeldt kick)
W- Emilio Tanzi 19 pass from Mack McManus (Sacco kick)
G- Nikko Thomas 2 run (Widtfeldt kick)
G- Blocked punt for safety
W- Sacco 2 pass from McManus (Ray Rojas pass from McManus)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing- Gloucester: Frank DeSisto 8-34, Nikko Thomas 9-18, Nick Carey 11-18, Caleb DeCoste 4-16, John Gucciardi 1-1. Weston: Chase Hinton 7-114, Jojo Uga 9-24, Brady Rutkowski 1-9, Mack McManus 5-(-3).
Passing- Gloucester: Nick Carey 2-12-12-0-0. Weston: 13-27-211-2-2.
Receiving- Gloucester: Brady Sullivan 1-11, Frank DeSisto 1-1. Weston: Jojo Uga 2-79, Brady Rutkowski 5-54, Emilio Tanzi 2-33, Nick Cross 2-32, Thomas Sacco 2-13.