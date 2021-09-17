MALDEN-- Gloucester football's first ever meeting with Malden Catholic ended up being one it would like to forget.
The Lancers dominated all facets of the game from the jump, opening up a 31-point lead at the half en route to a 31-0 victory at Brother Gilbert Stadium.
"We are struggling right now transferring those skills from the practice field to the game field," said Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor, whose team falls to 0-2 with the loss. "We didn't see anything that we didn't practice for all week, we just needed to execute it better. We need to coach up the finer points and really get after it to make sure what we do in practice translates to the game."
After trading three-and-outs to open the game, Malden Catholic made its move on its second offensive possession when Marcus Rojas capped off a two-play, 43 yard drive with a 25-yard touchdown run up the middle for a 7-0 lead.
The ensuing kickoff was a squib kick that bounced off a Gloucester up-back and was recovered by Malden Catholic. It took just one play for the Lancers to capitalize on the turnover as Jaiden Williams went 34-yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
Gloucester faced a fourth down from midfield on its ensuing drive, but a quarterback sack led to a fumble, which fell into the hands of Rojas, who raced 40-yards for another Malden Catholic touchdown and a 21-0 lead.
"We need to find ways to string positive plays together," O'Connor said. "Tonight we strung a few negative plays together and it got away from us quickly."
Gloucester's best offensive drive came on its ensuing possession when it drove all the way down to the Lancers 16 thanks to the rushing attack of Caleb DeCoste (team best 53-yards rushing) and Aidan Cornetta. But the drive stalled as a 4th-and-2 rush was stuffed for a loss.
To make matters worse, Aiden Sweeney took the very next play 81-yards to the house for another Malden Catholic score and a 28-0 lead.
"From the 20 to the 20 we moved the ball well tonight," O'Connor said. "But when we needed a couple big yards in a need-to-have-it spot, we didn't get it."
Malden Catholic added a 33-yard field goal from Giovanni DiMaro DaVilla to cap the scoring at 31-0, where it stood at the half before the teams engaged in a scoreless second half.
Gloucester returns to action next Friday night at Swampscott (7 p.m.).
Malden Catholic 31, Gloucester 0
at Brother Gilbert Stadium, Malden
Gloucester (0-2) 0 0 0 0| 0
Malden Catholic (2-0) 14 17 0 0| 31
MC- Marcus Rojas 25 run (Giovanni DiMarco DaVilla kick)
MC- Jaiden Williams 34 run (DiMarco DaVilla kick)
MC- Rojas 40 fumble return (DiMarco DaVilla kick)
MC- Aiden Sweeney 81 run (DiMarco DaVilla kick)
MC- DiMarco DaVilla 33 field goal)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: G- Caleb DeCoste 13-53, Aidan Cornetta 7-29, Frank DeSisto 7-23, Justin Lark 1-9, John Gucciardi 2-5, Nick Carey 1-(-3), Robbie Schuster 1-(-4). MC- Aiden Sweeney 3-84, Marcus Rojas 3-51, Jaiden Williams 3-51, Christian Fitzpatrick 3-20, William Perry 3-14, Seth Delong 2-6, James Deshaun 1-6.
Passing: G- Carey 4-12-23-0-0, Ewan McCarthy 1-2-1-0-0. MC- William Perry 3-6-23-0-0, Delong 0-2-0-0-0.
Receiving: G- DeCoste 1-12, Jazayah Sainterling 1-6, Widtfeldt 1-4, DeSisto 1-1, Gucciardi 1-1. MC- Fitzpatrick 3-23.