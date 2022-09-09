In his fourth season as Gloucester head football coach, Dan O’Connor finally has a senior class that he has been able to coach up for four years.
Gloucester’s starting lineup is crawling with returning starters and experienced players with eight regulars returning on both sides of the ball. With that kind of experience, Gloucester is looking for big improvements from last year’s 2-9 season while hoping to reach the postseason for the first time since 2018.
“I firmly believe in the group we have right now,” O’Connor said. “We have 43 kids in the program and these kids all want to play. This is the most experienced team I’ve had and they really want to have a big season this year. We are coming off of a great offseason and these kids have played a lot of football in the last few years. They’ve taken their lumps and they’re excited to get after it this year.”
In the offensive backfield the Fishermen return their leading passer, rusher and receiver from a year ago in its three senior captains. Nick Carey returns as the starting signal caller after throwing for over 600 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. His top target is senior running back/receiver Frank DeSisto, who led the Fishermen with 241 yards receiving and was second on the team with 397 rushing yards. Caleb DeCoste returns to the backfield after leading the team with 605 yards on the ground and 673 yards of total offense a season ago.
Junior receiver Cam Widtfeldt also returns to the starting lineup.
DeSisto and DeCoste look to be a two-headed rushing attack this season. DeSisto is Gloucester’s most explosive rusher who has the size to go with it and has shown improved power running skills during the team’s preseason scrimmages. DeCoste, on the other hand, is a work horse that excels at getting tough yards in between the tackles.
Gloucester will be mostly running the spread offense this year. The team split between the spread and wing-t in 2021 but relied mostly on the spread the more the season went on. Gloucester has been running mostly spread this preseason as well and is looking to heavily feature its running backs.
“We are looking to control the tempo and the clock with our running game this year,” O’Connor said. “We have two captains in the backfield that have been through it before. DeSisto is bigger and stronger this year and has shown some explosiveness in our scrimmages. DeCoste was runs hard on every carry and has added some quickness to his game.”
Gloucester also returns four starting linemen, with senior captain Bryan Swain leading the way at tackle. Jayden Toppan, Mike Toppan and Chris Howell also return to the offensive line, while sophomore Evan Mione enters the starting lineup after seeing a lot of action last fall as well.
That unit got the chance to work together throughout 2021 and improved as the season went on. This season the team is looking for the offensive line to be a strength and breath life into an offense that struggled last fall.
“They’re a veteran group and the chemistry is there,” O’Connor said of his O-line.
All five starting offensive linemen will also see time on defense. Swain again anchors this unit along with the Toppans and junior Anthony Russo.
DeCoste returns at linebacker to anchor a solid unit along with Mione, Kayden Souza and Nick Koros also expected to see time.
If Gloucester was hit hard by graduation anywhere, it was the defensive secondary as the team is looking to break in a new unit of starters. DeSisto and Widtfeldt will both see time at cornerback while Carey will play safety.
The Fishermen also have a different looking schedule this year, with only one Northeastern Conference crossover game: a Thanksgiving morning meeting against Danvers at Newell Stadium. Gloucester will be welcoming Chelsea to Newell in Week 2 and will hit the road against Hamilton-Wenham in Week 1, Weston in Week 3 and Northeast Tech in Week 8 to round out its non-conference schedule. In the NEC Lynch Division, Gloucester will be competing with Peabody, the defending conference champ, as well as Salem, Saugus and Winthrop.
While the 2022 schedule is much more manageable in terms of degree of difficulty, it also gives Gloucester less margin for error when it comes to earning a playoff spot in the statewide rankings.
The Fishermen have a big one right away on Saturday at Hamilton-Wenham, which will be the debut game for Generals head coach Tim Freiermuth. The Generals knocked off the Fishermen, 13-7 in a tight game at Newell Stadium last season.
Gloucester will have to keep an eye on Generals quarterback John Ertel, a two-way threat that returns at starting quarterback and is the team’s leading returning rusher as well. Hamilton-Wenham will be breaking in a slew of new receivers with Cooper Soolman and Thomas Ring stepping in on the outside. Chris Collins, also a standout linebacker, and James Day look to shoulder the rushing load along with Ertel.
The Hamilton-Wenham defense shut down Gloucester a year ago, allowing no scores after the Fishermen scored on their first play from scrimmage.
“The emphasis this week is focus on us and what we need to do to win,” O’Connor said. “Executing on both sides of the ball is our biggest focus. We know Hamilton-Wenham is a good program and I’m sure that’s going to continue with coach Freiermuth so we will have to be at our best.”
