WAKEFIELD-- The Gloucester football team turned in one of its best first halves of the season on Saturday at Northeast, leading by 21-points at the break, but then had to hold on for dear life when the game took a shocking turn in the second half.
It all came down to one play after a Northeast touchdown with a minute to go cut the Fishermen lead to one-point. Fortunately, the Fishermen were there for one final big stop with the game hanging in the balance. The host Golden Knights elected to go for two and the lead and ran a quarterback keeper off tackle to the left. The Gloucester defensive line, however, was there to plug the hole with linemen Christian Howell and Bryan Swain along with a few other Fishermen stuffing the conversion attempt to hold on for the 21-20 win at Northeast Metro Vocational High School.
"We survived," said Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor, whose team finishes up the regular season at 3-5. "We played a great first half and almost gave it away in the second half. But the kids hung tough and made the play on that big two-point conversion with the game on the line."
The Fishermen appeared to be cruising to an easy victory after the first two quarters of play, leading 21-0 at halftime while out-gaining the Knights by over 150 yards of offense in a dominant performance on both sides of the ball.
The second half, however, had a different feel as Gloucester couldn't get anything going with two fumbles and a successful Northeast onside kick limiting the visitors to just 11 offensive plays in the second half to 33 plays for Northeast.
The Golden Knights (2-6) took the second half kickoff and marched 65 yards in six plays to find the end zone for the first time in the game, a C.J. Moriconi 10-yard touchdown run. Kristian Cook added the conversion to cut the Gloucester lead to 21-8 in the third.
Gloucester lost a fumble on its ensuing drive and Northeast made the turnover hurt, putting together a 14-play, 65 yard drive culminating with a Chris Zullo two-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter. Gloucester stuffed the conversion to hold a 21-14 lead with 11:57 to play.
Disaster struck again for Gloucester on the ensuing kickoff with Northeast recovering an onside kick. But that momentum was quickly quelled as Mike Toppan recovered a Knights fumble, his second fumble recovery of the game, to put the offense back on the field. After picking up two first downs and moving into Knights territory, Gloucester then lost yet another fumble, its third lost fumble of the morning, to give Northeast the ball back again with seven minutes to go and the ball just shy of midfield.
The home team methodically moved down towards the red zone with a heavy dose of run plays before facing a 4th-and-5 from the Fishermen 24 with just over a minute to play. That's when they threw the ball for just the second time all game with running back Chris Zullo hitting a wide open Cook for a 24-yard touchdown to make it 21-20. Fortunately for Gloucester, it got the needed push to stuff the conversion and take the win by the slimmest of margins.
"It was two very different halves today," O'Connor said. "We can't be losing fumbles like that, it gave (Northeast) all the momentum in the second half. I thought the onside kick was a well executed play. But I'm proud of the kids for continuing to play hard and making that big stop. We've won two of three now and have a little bit of momentum with the regular season finished."
The first half was a totally different story for Gloucester, which controlled both sides of the ball.
The Fishermen received the opening kickoff and marched 56-yards on seven plays with Frank DeSisto finding the end zone from one-yard out for a 7-0 Fishermen lead. DeSisto had 116 yards rushing on the day, 114 coming in a big first half.
Gloucester added to that lead in the second quarter with another sustained drive ending with a Caleb DeCoste one-yard run and a 14-0 lead. With under a minute to go in the half Gloucester got what turned out to be the game-winning points as quarterback Nick Carey hit a wide open Nick Koros up the right sideline for a 34-yard touchdown with 1:01 left in the half. Cameron Widtfeldt added the PAT, his third in as many tries, which turned out to be the decisive point giving Gloucester a 21-0 lead at the half.
"The first half was great," O'Connor said. "We dominated up front on both sides of the ball. I thought we did a good job bottling up their run game and we got a great push offensively for some big running lanes. It was one of our best halves of football this season."
Gloucester finishes up the regular season at 3-5 and will learn its Week 9 opponent on Monday, when the MIAA releases its playoff brackets and consolation games. The Fishermen entered Saturday's game ranked No. 24 in Division 5 so a playoff berth is highly unlikely. The consolation round is the most likely destination for the Fishermen, who will play two more games before finishing up the season on Thanksgiving morning at Newell Stadium against Danvers.