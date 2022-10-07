Points have been tough to come by in recent weeks for the Gloucester football team. Heading into Friday's game with Winthrop the Fishermen found the end zone just two times in each of their two previous games.
Gloucester again struggled to consistently move the ball in Friday's NEC Lynch clash with two key injuries late in the first half making matters even more difficult. The Fishermen did not find the end zone until late in the fourth quarter in a 28-8 setback at Newell Stadium.
"We had something going there a couple times but we didn't execute well enough to turn those chances into points," said Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor, whose team falls to 1-4 on the season. "We battled again but you have to convert your chances against a team like Winthrop. Then on top of that we had "
The Fishermen were already facing long odds heading into halftime trailing 14-0. A goal line stand at the end of the half gave the home team some momentum, stuffing two straight plays at the one. The stand, however, came at a cost as senior captain Nick Carey was injured making a tackle on a play from the two-yard line with under 30 seconds to go in the half. Carey, the team's starting quarterback, did not return to the game. Senior captain and starting running back Frank DeSisto also left the game with a leg injury sustained on a second quarter run.
With the team's top passer and rusher sideline, a second half comeback was not in the cards as the Fishermen turned the ball over on downs without getting a first down on their first three offensive drives of the second half, amassing zero yards.
"It was hard to get anything going all night," O'Connor said. "Then we lose Frank and Nick goes down and that makes it even tougher."
The Fishermen found the end zone on their final offensive drive late in the fourth as a 47-yard run from Caleb DeCoste and a 40-yard run from Nikko Thomas set up a 3-yard plunge from DeCoste. Cameron Widtfeldt, who moved from wide receiver to quarterback with Carey out, added the conversion to cut Gloucester's deficit to 28-8.
Winthrop entered Friday's game with most of its offensive production coming from its run game. The Fishermen did well against the run, holding the Vikings vaunted attack to 91 yards rushing on the game. The Winthrop offense was able to gain the majority of its yards through big plays in the passing game. The play-action passing game saw quarterback Robert Noonan complete six of nine attempts for 201 yards and three touchdowns.
Winthrop went with play action on its first offensive play of the game, where Noonan hit a wide open Nick Cappuccio for a 36-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
The Vikings added to that lead early in the second quarter. It looked like Welvis Acosta had just a three-yard gain on a reception in the flat, but the Winthrop fullback rolled over the top of a Gloucester defensive back on a tackle attempt, staying on his feet and breaking free for a 60-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion run gave the Vikings a 14-0 lead.
Winthrop looked to extend that lead before halftime as a 29-yard reception from Greg Galuris put the visitors inside the 10. But the Fishermen defense stopped three straight plays, two of them from the one-yard line, to keep it a 14-point deficit at the half.
The Vikings added to their lead in the third on a diving catch from Galuris off a tipped ball in the secondary for a 26-yard touchdown. Acosta added a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth to extend the lead to 28-0.
Gloucester will be playing on short rest in Week 6 as it travels to Saugus on Thursday night (6:30 p.m.).
"It's a quick turnaround," O'Connor said. "So we will have to regroup and see who's healthy and ready to go into battle on Thursday,"
Winthrop 28, Gloucester 8
at Newell Stadium, Gloucester
Winthrop (3-2) 6;8;7;7 |28
Gloucester (1-4) 0;0;0;8 |8
W- Nick Cappuccio 36 pass from Robert Noonan (kick blocked)
W- Welvis Acosta 60 pass from Noonan (Demetri Koutsoufakis run)
W- George Galuris 26 pass from Noonan (Galuris kick)
W- Acosta 15 run (Galuris kick)
G- Caleb DeCoste 3 run (Cameron Widtfeldt run)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing- Winthrop: Welvis Acosta 8-61, Demetri Koutsoufakis 8-12, Robert Noonan 3-8, George Galuris 8-7, Nick Cappuccio 2-5, Mark Johnson 2-(-2). Gloucester: Caleb DeCoste 8-57, Nikko Thomas 3-44, Frank DeSisto 7-39, Jaylen Severino 1-2, Cameron Widtfeldt 2-(-2), Nick Carey 1-(-7).
Passing- Winthrop: Noonan 6-9-201-3-0. Gloucester: Carey 7-12-68-0-0, Widtfeldt 0-4-0-0-0.
Receiving: Winthrop: Galuris 3-76, Acosta 1-60, Cappuccio 1-36, Johnson 1-29. Gloucester: DeCoste 2-46, Gucciardi 3-25, DeSisto 2-(-3).