Facing a big height advantage, the Gloucester High girls basketball team dropped a 40-15 decision to Northeastern Conference rival Marblehead Monday afternoon at the Benjamin A. Smith Field House.

The visiting Magicians (4-3) raced out to a fast lead and never let up. Gloucester managed just three first half points, coming on a 3-pointer by Ella Marshall.

Marblehead led 23-3 at the break and extended that lead to 24 points before freshman Isabella Stauffer ended that streak with a layup for the hosts.

Marshall paced the Fishermen with six points. Kennedy Rounds added four points, Stauffer had three and Darcy Muller finished with two.

