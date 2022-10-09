The Gloucester boys soccer team is at its best when it starts off fast and plays in front early according to head coach Armando Marnoto. That was evident in Saturday's game against Rockport as the Fishermen scored three times in the first 13 minutes of play and never looked back en route to an 8-0 win at Newell Stadium.
"We scored early and often and when you do that your confidence shoots up and it gets the entire team jumped up," Marnoto said. "That's what we did tonight, we played a hard, defensive style and finished our chances early. It's hard for a team to get back in it when you take control right away like that."
The Fishermen (9-3) were sparked by junior striker Gino Tripoli, who had three more goals in the first half of Saturday's game.
Wesdra DaSilva got Gloucester started with a goal in the fourth minute, then Tripoli took over and scored the next three goals to give Gloucester an insurmountable four goal lead just 22 minutes into the game. In the seventh minute, Tripoli took a perfectly placed through ball from midfielder Domenic Paone and scored for a 2-0 edge. Six minutes later the two combined for another goal on a nearly identical play with Tripoli finishing off another Paone through ball for a 3-0 edge. Tripoli completed the hat trick in the 22nd minute and Gloucester was off to the races.
"Gino is really on a mission right now, he's so hungry for goals," Marnoto said. "Paone has been the key, he's playing right behind him and feeding him these beautiful through balls and Gino is finishing. They really got us going with some momentum tonight."
Freshman Dylan Rochford scored his first career varsity goal late in the first half on a cross from Brendan Anderton for a 5-0 Gloucester edge at the break. Geremy Palacios then took over for the Fishermen in the second half, finding the net three times in the first nine minutes of the second frame to cap the scoring at 8-0.
The Gloucester defense, led by Ben Watts and Yuniel Sanchez-Batis, kept the Vikings offense at bay as they can be dangerous on long balls. Kayky Barbosa powered the Gloucester midfield. Goalies Stefano Numerosi and Gunner Alves combined for the shutout. Michael Murphy and Mike Nocella held their own on the Rockport (6-4-1) back line with the unenviable task of marking up Tripoli. Owen Aiello had a solid night through the midfield as did Ed Merz.
Rockport travels to Newburyport on Tuesday (5:30 p.m.). Gloucester has a big NEC Lynch Division game on Monday at Saugus (6 p.m.), a battle between the top two teams in the Lynch.
"Saugus is a big one for us on Monday," Marnoto said. "We beat them in a tight one the first game. We need to continue to play our defensive style and finish our chances. Saugus is a strong team so we will have to be on top of our game."