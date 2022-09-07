Gloucester head girls soccer coach Jess Boardway called Wednesday’s season opening performance against Salem the type of performance the team was looking for in a season opener.
Led by a smothering possession game, Gloucester dominated the ebb and flow from start to finish, battled back from a little adversity and got a number of players involved in the scoring en route to a 7-1 win at Newell Stadium.
“The girls have been ready to play, they worked hard in the preseason and the offseason and to see it unfold the way it did today shows that we have a lot of potential this season,” said Boardway, now in her sixth season as head coach. “We moved the ball well, used our speed to our advantage and got a lot of players involved.”
Gloucester was the superior team in every facet of the game on Wednesday. The Fishermen wore Salem down with relentless possession and precision passing, outshooting the visiting Witches 18-2 with a 7-2 edge in corner kicks.
Despite Gloucester’s dominance, it was actually the visiting Witches that got on the board first with Lily Navins scoring after a cross rattled off of several players in the Gloucester box and onto her foot in close for a 1-0 lead.
The Fishermen, however, quickly tied up the score as Taiya Mano raced down the right sideline, beating one defender and drawing another in her direction before dishing off to a wide open Ava Paone, who scored to make it 1-1. The eventual game winner came in the 25th minute when Abby Stauffer got behind the defense on a Skye Ciolino through ball. Stauffer finished the breakaway for a 2-1 Gloucester lead. Mano would add a goal eight minutes later off of a cross from Sophia Picano for a 3-1 Gloucester lead at the break.
The Fishermen would break things wide open with four more goals in the first minute of the second half.
Stauffer scored her second of the night three minutes into the half on a pass from Paone to make it 4-1. Picano then put home a pass from Stauffer three minutes later with Kiya Karvelas scoring a minute after that and Mano scoring again two minutes after that for a 7-1 Gloucester advantage.
“It was nice to see us come out with that killer instinct in the second half,” Boardway said. “We didn’t have that edge early on until we fell behind so it was good to put a team away like that.”
Stauffer and Mano led the way offensively with two goals and an assist each while Picano and Paone also had a multi-point night with a goal and an assist each.
Gloucester was able to control play with relentless possession, starting in the midfield with Stauffer and Ciolino and working up to strikers Mano and Paone.
“We had a good thing going in the midfield today,” Boardway said. “We maintained possession and that got (Salem) tired. It paid off in the second half.”
Gloucester returns to action on Friday for another big Northeastern Conference Lynch Division clash at Saugus (4:30 p.m.).